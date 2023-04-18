Apple's iPhone and Android-compatible Beats Studio Buds are an amazing ANC bargain right now





While that's definitely true... in large part, there is actually another great noise-cancelling wireless audio product you might want to consider at the time of this writing, especially if you're on a (relatively) tight budget and you're not necessarily committed for life to Apple 's "ecosystem."

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Native iOS and Android Compatibility, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined with Bundled Charging Case, Six Colors $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon









Regularly priced at $149.95 a pair, these unusually colorful (for Apple-made buds) puppies can be had right now for a very cool 50 bucks less than that in your choice of a grand total of six distinct (and distinctive) hues.





We're talking about pink, black, blue, gray, red, and white flavors likely to satisfy the personal preferences of each and every prospective Amazon buyer, especially in combination with a decidedly stylish design guaranteeing a "stable and comfortable fit" while also ensuring an "optimum acoustic seal."





Nowhere near as sporty as the considerably more expensive Fit Pro , the Studio Buds do come with a decent IPX4 water resistance rating for standard gym use, as well as absolutely stellar battery life and both ANC (active noise cancellation) capabilities and a Transparency mode for folks who like to stay more in touch with their surroundings during the most extended music listening sessions.



