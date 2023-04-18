Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Apple's iPhone and Android-compatible Beats Studio Buds are an amazing ANC bargain right now

Apple's iPhone and Android-compatible Beats Studio Buds are an amazing ANC bargain right now
When it comes to buying some of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation designed to work flawlessly alongside your new or old iPhone, you can't go wrong with a brand-new pair of Apple's own AirPods Pros at a cool discount, right?

While that's definitely true... in large part, there is actually another great noise-cancelling wireless audio product you might want to consider at the time of this writing, especially if you're on a (relatively) tight budget and you're not necessarily committed for life to Apple's "ecosystem."

Beats Studio Buds

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Native iOS and Android Compatibility, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined with Bundled Charging Case, Six Colors
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Although the Beats Studio Buds are technically manufactured by Apple itself, their native support extends to both Android and iOS handsets, which makes them an objectively excellent alternative to not only the AirPods Pro, Pro 2, and non-Pro AirPods 3 but the best Samsung Galaxy Buds options out there as well.

Regularly priced at $149.95 a pair, these unusually colorful (for Apple-made buds) puppies can be had right now for a very cool 50 bucks less than that in your choice of a grand total of six distinct (and distinctive) hues.

We're talking about pink, black, blue, gray, red, and white flavors likely to satisfy the personal preferences of each and every prospective Amazon buyer, especially in combination with a decidedly stylish design guaranteeing a "stable and comfortable fit" while also ensuring an "optimum acoustic seal."

Nowhere near as sporty as the considerably more expensive Fit Pro, the Studio Buds do come with a decent IPX4 water resistance rating for standard gym use, as well as absolutely stellar battery life and both ANC (active noise cancellation) capabilities and a Transparency mode for folks who like to stay more in touch with their surroundings during the most extended music listening sessions.

Hardly unprecedented, this $50 (or 33 percent) discount hasn't been available in a good couple of months or so, and in the absence of any official news on the Beats Studio Buds+ announcement front, today's revived Amazon deal seems pretty much as difficult to resist as ever whether you own an iPhone or Android device.

