Long awaited visionOS 2 launches like iPhone 16: incomplete
It looks like Apple has been taking notes from the gaming industry: release an unfinished product and complete work on it later. First we got the iPhone 16 which won’t be getting its biggest selling point — Apple Intelligence — fully rolled out until next year, and now we get visionOS 2.
With visionOS 2 the Apple Vision Pro was supposed to get its biggest update since launch, key word here being “was”. Now that visionOS 2 is out, it seems to be missing some of the promised features, including a significant one I was hyped for. We aren’t even getting any release dates for the missing features, which are:
The visionOS 2 page on Apple’s site simply lists these features as “coming later this year”, so at least we aren’t waiting until next year. I don’t exactly know why these weren’t completed in time (there were nine betas of this!). The improvements to Mac Virtual Display looked especially promising with the ultra-wide displays you could set up.
- Improved Mac Virtual Display
- Watching multiple games on Apple TV
- And editing spatial videos with Final Cut Pro
How cool is that? | Image credit — Apple
It’s not all bad, though. A lot of genuinely welcome additions have made the cut for visionOS 2’s public release. Some of my favorite ones include:
VisionOS 2 also provides developers with more tools to create stellar apps for the headset. Apple’s foray into XR (Extended Reality) has brought more eyes to the industry than ever before. Now I have my fingers crossed that Apple actually delivers on that rumored cheaper Vision Pro 2.
Meta has had the right idea for a long time: lower the barrier of entry as much as possible because VR is uncharted territory for most consumers. Hence, we’re probably going to hear about the Meta Quest 3S this month, which is supposedly a budget version of the already incredibly priced Quest 3. And the Quest headsets can do almost everything the Vision Pro can!
VisionOS 2 is a free update now available to all Vision Pro users.
- Converting regular photos into spatial images
- Tracking prediction (for smoother tracking)
- Live Captions
- And support for trains in Travel Mode
