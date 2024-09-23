Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
The front of an iPhone 14
*Header image is referential and showcases the iPhone 14. | Image credit — PhoneArena

According to reports, the iPhone SE is finally getting a modern revamp. Apple’s only budget smartphone has looked dated for years: sporting the same look as the iPhone 8 which launched all the way back in 2017. However, this new iPhone SE reportedly slated for launch early next year may also come with a price hike.

The news comes from renowned leaker Revegnus1, according to whom the new phone could cost as much as $499. According to the tipster Apple wants to keep the cost of the SE below $500. For comparison, the base iPhone 16 starts at $799 for the paltry 128 GB variant.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has also revealed some information about the new iPhone SE. It will allegedly use the body of the iPhone 14: a much more modern design with a larger screen and no home button. This means it will also come with the large notch at the top, which you may or may not appreciate.

Perhaps most interestingly, Gurman has claimed that the new SE will support Apple Intelligence. This, of course, means Apple’s current most marketed feature will become available on its budget phone. It also indicates that the SE will have at least 8 GB of RAM, the amount Apple says is the minimum required for its AI features.

Video Thumbnail
Your non-Pro iPhone 15, however, will not get Apple Intelligence. | Video credit — Apple

So this means a much cheaper barrier of entry into the new iOS experience Apple is creating. Well, at least if you’re not in the EU or China. There’s still no word on Apple Intelligence making it across the pond or overseas to the massive Chinese market. Instead, EU users get access to third party app stores, third party NFC payments, the ability to remove Apple’s default apps and more.

The SE’s main competitor, the Galaxy S24 FE, is also reportedly coming out next year alongside the S25 series. Samsung’s budget entry is not getting nearly as massive an overhaul, but then again it’s looked like a modern phone for years.

Both phones will undoubtedly be some of the best phones worth buying in 2025.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Samsung set to release a rollable display phone to counter Huawei's Mate XT
Samsung set to release a rollable display phone to counter Huawei's Mate XT

Latest News

Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Leaked information about the Huawei Mate 70 line suggests it could feature a 5nm processor
Leaked information about the Huawei Mate 70 line suggests it could feature a 5nm processor
Apple called out for deceitful iPhone 16 marketing
Apple called out for deceitful iPhone 16 marketing
Thinner bezels, second-gen Ceramic Shield factor in iPhone 16 Pro drop test results
Thinner bezels, second-gen Ceramic Shield factor in iPhone 16 Pro drop test results
Verizon illegally collects customers' voiceprints alleges class action lawsuit
Verizon illegally collects customers' voiceprints alleges class action lawsuit
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless