Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
*Header image is referential and showcases the iPhone 14. | Image credit — PhoneArena
According to reports, the iPhone SE is finally getting a modern revamp. Apple’s only budget smartphone has looked dated for years: sporting the same look as the iPhone 8 which launched all the way back in 2017. However, this new iPhone SE reportedly slated for launch early next year may also come with a price hike.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has also revealed some information about the new iPhone SE. It will allegedly use the body of the iPhone 14: a much more modern design with a larger screen and no home button. This means it will also come with the large notch at the top, which you may or may not appreciate.
The news comes from renowned leaker Revegnus1, according to whom the new phone could cost as much as $499. According to the tipster Apple wants to keep the cost of the SE below $500. For comparison, the base iPhone 16 starts at $799 for the paltry 128 GB variant.
Perhaps most interestingly, Gurman has claimed that the new SE will support Apple Intelligence. This, of course, means Apple’s current most marketed feature will become available on its budget phone. It also indicates that the SE will have at least 8 GB of RAM, the amount Apple says is the minimum required for its AI features.
Your non-Pro iPhone 15, however, will not get Apple Intelligence. | Video credit — Apple
So this means a much cheaper barrier of entry into the new iOS experience Apple is creating. Well, at least if you’re not in the EU or China. There’s still no word on Apple Intelligence making it across the pond or overseas to the massive Chinese market. Instead, EU users get access to third party app stores, third party NFC payments, the ability to remove Apple’s default apps and more.
The SE’s main competitor, the Galaxy S24 FE, is also reportedly coming out next year alongside the S25 series. Samsung’s budget entry is not getting nearly as massive an overhaul, but then again it’s looked like a modern phone for years.
Both phones will undoubtedly be some of the best phones worth buying in 2025.
