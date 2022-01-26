Verizon's brand spanking new 5G coverage map is here, but it's not very accurate... yet

Verizon's brand spanking new 5G coverage map is here, but it's not very accurate... yet0
Without it, Big Red's subscribers were left guessing and randomly trying to figure out for themselves through speed tests and other real-world experiments if they were part of the "more than" 100 million people across the nation (theoretically) given instant access to a potentially game-changing new 5G flavor.
As highlighted below the map, this is in no way to be treated as a "guarantee of service", depicting "approximate outdoor coverage" (emphasis on outdoor) while technically taking into account so-called buffer zones around "select" airports, with "actual" coverage at airports still very likely to vary.
That's an overly complicated and pretentious way of saying you shouldn't really trust what the map shows you in many places, as evidenced by the always thorough folks over at PCMag. The publication's recent in-depth testing in just a few New York City neighborhoods revealed crucial differences between Verizon's general claims and the technology available for regular users on a daily basis right now.
Together with mmWave, the recently deployed C-band spectrum is advertised as providing 5G Ultra Wideband speeds up to ten times faster than "typical" 4G LTE scores, at least on supported devices with a participating monthly plan activated.