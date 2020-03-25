The Asus ZenFone 5Z is a bargain hunter's wet dream at $279 with a Snapdragon 845 SoC









Normally available for a fairly reasonable $499, the 2018-released Asus ZenFone 5Z can be purchased at a truly unbeatable 44 percent off its list price for a very limited time.













This is a brand-new GSM unlocked unit we're talking about here, mind you, which means you can freely activate it on carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile, and B&H Photo Video includes a standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty with every order.





The aforementioned 44 percent markdown equates to a whopping 220 bucks slashed off the $499 MSRP, which leaves you on the hook for an expense of only $279. That's definitely a crazy low price to pay for a Snapdragon 845 powerhouse with a shiny and sleek glass body, a generous 6GB RAM count, 64 gigs of internal storage space, microSD support, a headphone jack, and a decent 3,300mAh battery.





Granted, the 12 + 8MP dual rear-facing camera system may not sound very impressive by today's high-end standards, and the 6.2 -inch IPS LCD panel sports an unnecessarily chunky notch no matter how you look at it. But that Snapdragon 845 SoC alone justifies a ZenFone 5Z purchase at $279. For reference, a brand-new Galaxy S9 powered by the same processor still costs $400, while a Google Pixel 3 XL is currently available for $450 at B&H.



