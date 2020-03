The Asus ZenFone 5Z is a bargain hunter's wet dream at $279 with a Snapdragon 845 SoC

Normally available for a fairly reasonable $499, the 2018-released Asus ZenFone 5Z can be purchased at a truly unbeatable 44 percent off its list price for a very limited time.













This is a brand-new GSM unlocked unit we're talking about here, mind you, which means you can freely activate it on carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile, and B&H Photo Video includes a standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty with every order.





The aforementioned 44 percent markdown equates to a whopping 220 bucks slashed off the $499 MSRP, which leaves you on the hook for an expense of only $279. That's definitely a crazy low price to pay for a Snapdragon 845 powerhouse with a shiny and sleek glass body, a generous 6GB RAM count, 64 gigs of internal storage space, microSD support, a headphone jack, and a decent 3,300mAh battery.





Granted, the 12 + 8MP dual rear-facing camera system may not sound very impressive by today's high-end standards, and the 6.2 -inch IPS LCD panel sports an unnecessarily chunky notch no matter how you look at it. But that Snapdragon 845 SoC alone justifies a ZenFone 5Z purchase at $279. For reference, a brand-new Galaxy S9 powered by the same processor still costs $400, while a Google Pixel 3 XL is currently available for $450 at B&H.





Bottom line, bargain hunters should act soon, as this killer new Asus ZenFone 5Z deal is set to expire at the end of the day. The clock is ticking, y'all!

It's hard to understand why Asus is not a significantly more successful smartphone vendor . After all, the company released one of the absolute best value flagships of 2019 , also investing unrivaled time and effort in the mobile gaming space over the last couple of years