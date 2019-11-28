Asus ROG Phone receives official Android Pie update at long last













For crying out loud, this bad boy made its commercial debut after Android 9.0 and it's barely being upgraded to that OS version after the Android 10 public release. Normally, we'd expect a high-end device like the first-gen Asus ROG Phone to also score a second major software update at some point, but right now, we can't even dare to dream of something like that.









You'll also want to keep in mind the official Android P update kicked off today may need a little extra time to reach every single Asus ROG Phone user around the world, which means the wait is technically not over for everyone just yet.