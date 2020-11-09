Mobile gamers, rejoice: the Asus ROG Phone 3 5G beast is shipping in the US at last









If history is any indication, delivery times could start slipping relatively soon or the unlocked smartphone may go out of stock entirely shortly after its long overdue US commercial debut. In fact, the top-of-the-line 16GB RAM model is already "temporarily" unavailable to order directly from its manufacturer, so if you're willing to cough up $1,099.99 for that, you'll just have to wait... or buy the multitasking-friendly phone over at B&H.





The "entry-level" 12GB RAM variant, meanwhile, is available at the time of this writing from all three aforementioned vendors, each of which will charge you the same $999.99. That's obviously not what we'd normally call affordable, but this is a 5G-enabled device we're talking about here that packs everything from a state-of-the-art Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC to a gigantic 6,000mAh battery supporting 30W speeds and an incredibly generous 512 gigs of internal storage space.





It pretty much goes without saying that the design of the handset is... highly unconventional, but if you're into gaming laptops, odds are you'll find this thing quite attractive, with its glowing ROG logo on the back, somewhat chunky body, and side-mounted "AirTrigger 3" motion and touch sensors.







