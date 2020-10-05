ASUS finally prices its 5G super gaming device in the U.S.; you might need to sell blood
Back in July, ASUS unveiled the ROG Phone 3 5G. At the time, pricing was announced for Europe and Asia and today ASUS finally released pricing for buyers in the U.S. The gaming phone is equipped with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display sporting a 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate The latter provides buttery smooth scrolling, but more importantly for a gaming phone, smoother animation. At that rate, the screen refreshes 144 times each second. Touch latency is an extremely low 25 ms. Under the hood, you'll find the Snapdragon 865+, Qualcomm's current top-of-the-line chipset.
ASUS has a range of accessories for the phone including the ROG Kunai Gamepad. The latter can be used as a standalone controller or attached to the phone to control a physical gamepad. If you own an Xbox wireless controller or Stadia controller, the ROG Clip will secure your ROG Phone 3 to either controller.