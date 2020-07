The first 160Hz display capable phone? Why, the ASUS ROG 3 with 865+ and Pixelworks

If you thought the 144Hz display of the ASUS ROG Phone 3 is an overkill when it comes to refresh rates, then how about its 160Hz maximum? Yep, tucked in the developer options, one can execute a simple command and unlock the full ROG Phone 3 potential.





Well, not the full one, as we can imagine the toll on battery life that 160Hz would bring, and there might be a good reason ASUS kept this mode hidden, but bragging rights are bragging rights.





Moreover, our ROG Phone 3 review found it to be a battery champ, what with the giant 6000mAh pack anyway, so if you are so inclined, you can go to the XDA-Devs tutorial on how to unlock the 160Hz mode by simply typing "adb shell setprop debug.vendor.asus.fps.eng 1" as an ADB command. Afterwards, you can find the new mode in Settings > Display > Refresh Rate.









It's not clear if this would be a dynamic refresh like on the OnePlus 8 Pro , that defaults to, say, 10Hz when you are browsing, and drops to 60Hz when you are watching a frame-upscaled video.





This would be gentler on the battery in 160Hz mode than, say, the S20 Ultra , thanks to the auto refresh rate pick that the software will do, whereas the S20 runs the phone's display on 120Hz at all times.