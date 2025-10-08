Home Discussions You are here OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 13: Two numbers, one year apart General Mariyan Slavov • Published: Oct 08, 2025, 1:02 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. dneonu80 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... To make a long story short, whether you choose the OnePlus 13 or OnePlus 15 you'll be getting a phone that's far superior and cheaper than Google's highly hyped and overrated Pixel 10 Pro LX. Who says less price means less phone? OnePlus certainly doesn't. Like Reactions All Quote SCORBO67 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... I was told that because they increased 165 Hertz refresh rate they decrease the resolution of the screen I hope I'm wrong. As I would hate to buy a new phone that had a lower resolution screen than my previous phone. Also was told that OnePlus no longer has the hasselblad partnership only oppo does now which is kind of suspect. Disappointed about this I can only Wonder what else Oppo was going to steal from one plus. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material by Iskra Petrova • 17m ago 1 Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again by Johanna Romero • 10h ago 1 Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service by Alan Friedman • 13h ago 3 Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon by Anam Hamid • 16h ago 3 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: