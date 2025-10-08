iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 13: Two numbers, one year apart

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
dneonu80
dneonu80
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

To make a long story short, whether you choose the OnePlus 13 or OnePlus 15 you'll be getting a phone that's far superior and cheaper than Google's highly hyped and overrated Pixel 10 Pro LX. Who says less price means less phone? OnePlus certainly doesn't.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
SCORBO67
SCORBO67
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

I was told that because they increased 165 Hertz refresh rate they decrease the resolution of the screen I hope I'm wrong. As I would hate to buy a new phone that had a lower resolution screen than my previous phone. Also was told that OnePlus no longer has the hasselblad partnership only oppo does now which is kind of suspect. Disappointed about this I can only Wonder what else Oppo was going to steal from one plus.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again

by Johanna Romero • 1

Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service

by Alan Friedman • 3

Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon

by Anam Hamid • 3
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless