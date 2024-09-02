Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Apple chucking the disastrous FineWoven case line for the iPhone 16

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Apple
Apple chucking the disastrous FineWoven case line for the iPhone 16
Last year, apple decided to be the cool eco-friendly kit on the phone making block, and introduce a new line of cases to replace the genuine leather ones that it has offered for his iPhones since time immemorial.

Called FineWoven, the new cases actually use a fabric like material, which, however, didn't stand the scrutiny of time and general use. The fine oven line of cases age very quickly and with time their coloring becomes spotty, and they scratch and stain quite easily, even though, at $59, they cost the same as the genuine leather cases before them.

Those who bought apples FineWoven cases seem to hate them with passion and are often returning them for something else from Apple's roaster. The accessories team from Cupertino has heard those complaints and will reportedly chuck the FineWoven line of cases altogether.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman store availability checks, several Apple products, including the FineWoven cases, are now at the lowest ever stock levels. Such low inventory levels usually indicate the end of the line for a product, so next week apple may be done with the fine woven cases for the iPhone 16 series and either bring back the leather cases, or introduce a brand-new material to take their place.

During the iPhone 15 event, Apple waxed poetic that the FineWoven material is a luxurious and durable microtwill that leaves a suede feel in the hand. Moreover, the FineWoven "fabric" is made of 68% post-consumer recycled content with reduced carbon footprint, not to mention the other negative connotations associated with leather as a material.

As often happens when brands are trying to replace natural material with something more environmentally friendly, however, the user experience gets worse, and it will be interesting to follow how Apple will deprecate the FineWoven case line, or what will it replace it with.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle

Latest News

Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless