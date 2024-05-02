Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

Amazon is now offering the highest Apple Watch Ultra 2 discount in quite some time

By
0comments
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon is now offering the highest Apple Watch Ultra 2 discount in quite some time
If that discouraging Apple Watch Ultra 3 rumor from yesterday has made you more interested... in the existing Apple Watch Ultra 2 than ever before, we have some good news for you today. The 2023-released rugged timepiece is currently on sale at an $85 discount, which may not sound earth-shattering, but actually beats every deal from Amazon and Best Buy in recent memory.

Normally available for $799, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has been priced even lower than today on a couple of different occasions in the past. But the most recent one was around two months ago, which is obviously not very recent, and it makes this new Amazon deal pretty hard to miss... for folks who can afford to drop over seven Benjamins on a new smartwatch.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, S/M Blue/Black Trail Loop
$85 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon

Of course, this is not just any smartwatch, but quite possibly thebest smartwatch in the world today for iPhone users, as we highlighted in our comprehensive review last fall. Being familiar with the OG Apple Watch Ultra, we weren't exactly taken by surprise by any of the second generation's super-advanced "action" skills and health monitoring capabilities, but it's still difficult to find a tougher, more versatile, and feature-packed wearable device (at any price) out there right now.

The display performance, battery life, and overall user experience were all praised in our review (as well as many other reviews across the interwebs), and since its commercial debut, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has also gained a handy double tap gesture further improving its versatility and ease of use.

Although it's technically not marked as a limited-time offer, Amazon's latest deal on Apple's latest rugged smartwatch is likely to go away pretty quickly. That's because you can only buy the cellular-enabled Apple Watch Ultra 2 with a blue/black trail loop in an S/M size at 11 percent under its $799 list price, which guarantees limited inventory, requiring you hurry up and pull the trigger ASAP.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Popular stories

Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
T-Mobile gets approval to buy Mint Mobile shortly after committing to unlocking policy
T-Mobile gets approval to buy Mint Mobile shortly after committing to unlocking policy
Best Buy cuts the price of the flagship Motorola Razr+ 2023 by up to $400
Best Buy cuts the price of the flagship Motorola Razr+ 2023 by up to $400
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless