The Apple Watch Series 9 falls to a miraculously low price with 4G LTE and a stainless steel case

If you don't believe in Christmas miracles, a hot new Woot deal on last year's Apple Watch Series 9 is likely to change your mind and bring out your inner child. Just imagine waking up exactly two weeks from today to find one of the best smartwatches in the world with a super-tough stainless steel build and standalone cellular connectivity under the tree.
You don't even have to wait that long if you order a Series 9 in a 41 or 45mm size at a crazy low price of $349.99 today, as Woot estimates nationwide deliveries will take place between December 20 and 24 and standard shipping is of course free for all Amazon Prime members.
A steel-made Apple Watch Series 9, mind you, is typically priced at $699 with a small 41mm case and $749 in a large 45mm variant, which means that you're looking at saving as much as 400 bucks here... if you don't have a problem settling for a refurbished unit.
These are obviously not just any refurbs, including a 90-day seller warranty and shipping in "grade A" condition, which means functionality shouldn't be a problem and at least at first glance, you might have a hard time discerning between an all-new device and one of Woot's ultra-affordable units.
If you hurry, you can amazingly choose between a few different color options in addition to both those aforementioned case sizes, and although this is naturally not the latest and greatest smartwatch you can pair with your iPhone, our in-depth Apple Watch Series 9 review from 2023 largely stands.
Despite the existence of a new and improved Apple Watch Series 10, this is still reasonably powerful (at the very least), extremely easy to use, convenient, highly reliable and knowledgeable when it comes to health monitoring, and guaranteed to receive many timely software updates in the coming years.
If you insist on buying a brand-new unit with a premium stainless steel case and built-in 4G LTE support, you can do so on Amazon, but you'll have to settle for slashing a measly $100 off a $699 list price in a single silver colorway with a "storm blue" sport band. That's not a terrible deal per se, but it's clearly a lot worse than this refurbished Woot offer.
