The Apple Watch Series 9 falls to a miraculously low price with 4G LTE and a stainless steel case

Apple Watch Series 9





You don't even have to wait that long if you order a Series 9 in a 41 or 45mm size at a crazy low price of $349.99 today, as Woot estimates nationwide deliveries will take place between December 20 and 24 and standard shipping is of course free for all Amazon Prime members.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Stainless Steel Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options, Grade A Refurbished, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included $349 off (50%) $349 99 $699 Buy at Woot Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Stainless Steel Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options, Grade A Refurbished, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included $399 off (53%) $349 99 $749 Buy at Woot Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Silver Stainless Steel Case, Storm Blue Sport Band $99 off (14%) Buy at Amazon





A steel-made Apple Watch Series 9, mind you, is typically priced at $699 with a small 41mm case and $749 in a large 45mm variant, which means that you're looking at saving as much as 400 bucks here... if you don't have a problem settling for a refurbished unit.





These are obviously not just any refurbs, including a 90-day seller warranty and shipping in "grade A" condition, which means functionality shouldn't be a problem and at least at first glance, you might have a hard time discerning between an all-new device and one of Woot's ultra-affordable units.



from 2023 largely stands. If you hurry, you can amazingly choose between a few different color options in addition to both those aforementioned case sizes, and although this is naturally not the latest and greatest smartwatch you can pair with your iPhone, our in-depth Apple Watch Series 9 review from 2023 largely stands.





Despite the existence of a new and improved Apple Watch Series 10 , this is still reasonably powerful (at the very least), extremely easy to use, convenient, highly reliable and knowledgeable when it comes to health monitoring, and guaranteed to receive many timely software updates in the coming years.





If you insist on buying a brand-new unit with a premium stainless steel case and built-in 4G LTE support, you can do so on Amazon, but you'll have to settle for slashing a measly $100 off a $699 list price in a single silver colorway with a "storm blue" sport band. That's not a terrible deal per se, but it's clearly a lot worse than this refurbished Woot offer.