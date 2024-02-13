Best Buy is selling all the cheapest Apple Watch Series 9 models at a rare $90 discount today only

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Deals
You know how we told you just yesterday that it was a good idea to snub the hot new Apple Watch Series 9in favor of a 2021-released Series 7 and the day before that we urged you to consider 2022's Series 8 instead at a huge discount with standalone cellular connectivity?

Well, now that it's a new day and a new dawn, we're feeling confident in recommending the 2023-released Series 9 again as the best smartwatch option for iPhone users uninterested in picking up a rugged wearable device with stellar battery life... or overspending on said Apple Watch Ultra 2 model.

The reason why the Apple Watch Series 9 is back in the spotlight today is fairly easy to guess, with Best Buy offering cool $90 discounts for 24 hours only across the (non-LTE-enabled) board. That's right, you can currently choose between a number of different colorways for 41 and 45mm GPS-only variants at reduced prices of $309 and $339 respectively.

This is an incredibly rare price cut that Amazon can only match as far as certain models are concerned at the time of this writing, and although there's clearly not enough time left to order a marked-down Series 9 unit and receive it by tomorrow, you're definitely looking at one of the best Valentine's Day deals available this year.

If your Valentine can wait an extra day or two for their perfect gift, trust us when we tell you they'll surely agree with that description of the Apple Watch Series 9, especially as Best Buy is still allowed to sell devices with working blood oxygen sensors.

Okay, perhaps this is not a perfect smartwatch (mostly because there's no such thing), but it's most likely the Apple device that can get you the closest to that mark, with not just an impressive health monitoring arsenal in tow but also a stunning Retina display, a super-powerful processor, pretty much unbeatable software support, and a handy new double tap gesture.

