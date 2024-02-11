Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Huge new Walmart sale slashes a massive 200 bucks off the Apple Watch Series 8 with 4G LTE

Are you looking for a great last-minute Valentine's Day deal for a special iPhone-owning someone concerned about their health and wellness? Do you want to steer clear of the somewhat confusing legal issues around the hot new Apple Watch Series 9

Walmart has you covered today with some of the best Apple Watch Series 8 promotions we've ever seen at any major US retailers. Yes, this is technically an "outdated" wearable device, but with an almost identical design to its 2023 sequel and a working pulse oximeter, the high-end 2022-released smartwatch is pretty hard to resist at a massive $200 discount in a cellular-enabled variant.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options
$200 off (40%)
$299
$499
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options
$200 off (38%)
$329
$529
Buy at Walmart

If you hurry, you can choose from a wide variety of 41 and 45mm models at reduced prices of $299 and $329 respectively, which we're fairly certain is as low as the Series 8 has ever dropped with standalone cellular connectivity on deck.

Although there's no expiration date listed anywhere for this sale, we're pretty sure Walmart's inventory will not resist the undoubtedly rampant demand of cash-strapped Apple fans across the nation.

Powered by an in-house S8 processor (duh!) the Apple Watch Series 8 is really not that different from its slightly faster successor, sporting a similarly high-quality Retina display and supporting everything from life-saving ECG technology to... life-saving fall detection, crash detection, Emergency SOS functionality, in-depth sleep tracking (although not as in-depth as Samsung Galaxy Watches soon enough), and even body temperature monitoring.

It's hard to think of a good reason why anyone would consider turning down this bad boy in favor of the newer, costlier, but not a whole lot better Series 9... unless, of course, you really, really dig that double tap gesture only Apple's 2023 smartwatches can leverage for an extra touch of versatility and intuition.

In case you're wondering, the likes of Amazon and Best Buy aren't even trying to match Walmart's Apple Watch Series 8 generosity right now, while Walmart is outdoing itself (as well as everyone else) with a bigger discount than the one offered just a little over a week ago.

