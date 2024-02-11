Huge new Walmart sale slashes a massive 200 bucks off the Apple Watch Series 8 with 4G LTE





Walmart has you covered today with some of the best Apple Watch Series 8 promotions we've ever seen at any major US retailers. Yes, this is technically an "outdated" wearable device, but with an almost identical design to its 2023 sequel and a working pulse oximeter, the high-end 2022-released smartwatch is pretty hard to resist at a massive $200 discount in a cellular-enabled variant.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $200 off (40%) $299 $499 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $200 off (38%) $329 $529 Buy at Walmart





If you hurry, you can choose from a wide variety of 41 and 45mm models at reduced prices of $299 and $329 respectively, which we're fairly certain is as low as the Series 8 has ever dropped with standalone cellular connectivity on deck.





Although there's no expiration date listed anywhere for this sale, we're pretty sure Walmart's inventory will not resist the undoubtedly rampant demand of cash-strapped Apple fans across the nation.









It's hard to think of a good reason why anyone would consider turning down this bad boy in favor of the newer, costlier, but not a whole lot better Series 9... unless, of course, you really, really dig that double tap gesture only Apple's 2023 smartwatches can leverage for an extra touch of versatility and intuition.



