Why splash the cash on the Series 9 when the Apple Watch Series 7 is THIS cheap with 4G LTE?





We're not saying the 2021-released Apple Watch Series 7, for instance, can do all of the exact same stuff as 2023's Series 9, but the differences between the two are probably a lot smaller and subtler than the company's hardcore fans may have hoped three or four years ago.

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + Cellular, Dual-Core S7 Processor, Always-on Retina Display, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Third-gen Optical Heart Sensor, Always-on Altimeter, Compass, Emergency SOS, Sleep Tracking, WR50 Water Resistance, IPX6 Dust Resistance, Green Aluminum Case, Green Sport Band, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $249 off (47%) $279 99 $529 Buy at Woot Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + Cellular, Dual-Core S7 Processor, Always-on Retina Display, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Third-gen Optical Heart Sensor, Always-on Altimeter, Compass, Emergency SOS, Sleep Tracking, WR50 Water Resistance, IPX6 Dust Resistance, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Band, Renewed $311 off (59%) Buy at Amazon





Of course, that's good news for existing Series 7 owners with no intention to upgrade to a newer model yet, as well as for bargain hunters disappointed that the Series 9 hasn't received heftier discounts on the heels of a legal debacle that left the otherwise feature-packed timepiece without the ability to monitor the blood oxygen levels of its users.





In case you're wondering, yes, the "outdated" Apple Watch Series 7 does come with a working pulse oximeter that's likely in no danger of ever being deactivated, and for a limited time, you can buy this thing for just $279.99 in a 4G LTE-enabled variant with a green-coated 45mm aluminum case and a matching green sport band.





That's massively down from an original list price of $529, and despite their advanced age, the Series 7 units on offer at Woot through the end of the month (or while supplies last) are brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and perhaps most importantly, covered by a full 1-year Apple warranty.









But the Apple Watch Series 7 also delivers objectively outstanding value for this price, with a health monitoring arsenal that covers everything from the aforementioned blood oxygen sensor to fall detection, life-saving ECG technology, in-depth sleep tracking, and irregular heart rhythm notifications.





The Retina display is as high-quality as always, not to mention a lot larger than the one on 2020's Series 6 , and in addition to water resistance, the Series 7 also offers protection to dust while promising to not crack anywhere near as easily as its forerunners.





If you're hesitant to shop from Woot for whatever reason, Amazon can hook you up with an even cheaper 45mm Series 7 with standalone cellular connectivity, but only if you're okay buying a "renewed" unit with unspecified warranty conditions from what's actually a third-party seller.