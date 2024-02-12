Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Why splash the cash on the Series 9 when the Apple Watch Series 7 is THIS cheap with 4G LTE?

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Why splash the cash on the Series 9 when the Apple Watch Series 7 is THIS cheap with 4G LTE?
Even though they continue to comfortably dominate an otherwise very competitive and crowded global market in terms of sales volume (and presumably profits as well), Apple Watches have arguably become rather repetitive in recent years in terms of both designs and general capabilities.

We're not saying the 2021-released Apple Watch Series 7, for instance, can do all of the exact same stuff as 2023's Series 9, but the differences between the two are probably a lot smaller and subtler than the company's hardcore fans may have hoped three or four years ago.

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm)

GPS + Cellular, Dual-Core S7 Processor, Always-on Retina Display, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Third-gen Optical Heart Sensor, Always-on Altimeter, Compass, Emergency SOS, Sleep Tracking, WR50 Water Resistance, IPX6 Dust Resistance, Green Aluminum Case, Green Sport Band, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$249 off (47%)
$279 99
$529
Buy at Woot

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm)

GPS + Cellular, Dual-Core S7 Processor, Always-on Retina Display, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Third-gen Optical Heart Sensor, Always-on Altimeter, Compass, Emergency SOS, Sleep Tracking, WR50 Water Resistance, IPX6 Dust Resistance, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Band, Renewed
$311 off (59%)
Buy at Amazon

Of course, that's good news for existing Series 7 owners with no intention to upgrade to a newer model yet, as well as for bargain hunters disappointed that the Series 9 hasn't received heftier discounts on the heels of a legal debacle that left the otherwise feature-packed timepiece without the ability to monitor the blood oxygen levels of its users.

In case you're wondering, yes, the "outdated" Apple Watch Series 7 does come with a working pulse oximeter that's likely in no danger of ever being deactivated, and for a limited time, you can buy this thing for just $279.99 in a 4G LTE-enabled variant with a green-coated 45mm aluminum case and a matching green sport band.

That's massively down from an original list price of $529, and despite their advanced age, the Series 7 units on offer at Woot through the end of the month (or while supplies last) are brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and perhaps most importantly, covered by a full 1-year Apple warranty.

We're not going to lie, the Apple Watch Series 8 is slightly better than its predecessor, and if you hurry, you can get that 2022 generation at a huge discount of its own in a number of different models.

But the Apple Watch Series 7 also delivers objectively outstanding value for this price, with a health monitoring arsenal that covers everything from the aforementioned blood oxygen sensor to fall detection, life-saving ECG technology, in-depth sleep tracking, and irregular heart rhythm notifications. 

The Retina display is as high-quality as always, not to mention a lot larger than the one on 2020's Series 6, and in addition to water resistance, the Series 7 also offers protection to dust while promising to not crack anywhere near as easily as its forerunners. 

If you're hesitant to shop from Woot for whatever reason, Amazon can hook you up with an even cheaper 45mm Series 7 with standalone cellular connectivity, but only if you're okay buying a "renewed" unit with unspecified warranty conditions from what's actually a third-party seller.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention

Latest News

Nothing Phone (2a) to be fully revealed on February 13 (or not?)
Nothing Phone (2a) to be fully revealed on February 13 (or not?)
WhatsApp takes aim at spam with new lock screen blocking feature
WhatsApp takes aim at spam with new lock screen blocking feature
vivo V30 Pro’s leaked specs hint at a superior mid-range phone
vivo V30 Pro’s leaked specs hint at a superior mid-range phone
It's not too late to snag Sony's top-of-the-line WH-1000XM5 at a sweet discount
It's not too late to snag Sony's top-of-the-line WH-1000XM5 at a sweet discount
Xiaomi 14 Ultra to get a premium titanium variant
Xiaomi 14 Ultra to get a premium titanium variant
Benchmark listing reveals HMD Legend and Legend Pro’s partial specs
Benchmark listing reveals HMD Legend and Legend Pro’s partial specs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless