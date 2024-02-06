Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 WITH blood oxygen feature is once again sold at a big discount

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 WITH blood oxygen feature is once again sold at a big discount
If you've been following Apple's totally unexpected legal issues of the last couple of months concerning the blood oxygen monitoring of probably the best smartwatches in the world right now, you may already know that the company itself has recently started to sell Series 9 and Ultra 2 models with the contested pulse oximeter disabled.

Curiously enough, the situation continues to be different for the likes of Amazon and Best Buy, as third-party retailers are still allowed to offer their customers fully featured and fully functional wearable devices released in 2023.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Multiple Band Options
$70 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2

GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Multiple Band Options
$70 off (9%)
$729
$799
Buy at BestBuy

Even better, those exact retailers are currently charging a cool 70 bucks less than usual for such an unhampered Apple Watch Ultra 2 unit. If you're the proud owner of an iPhone that you want to pair with an outdoor-friendly smartwatch therefore, now is probably the time to pull the trigger... as long as you're not very picky about the color and size of your new wearable's band.

Both Amazon and Best Buy have a few different models in stock at the time of this writing at the same substantially reduced price, but some hues and sizes are either not discounted at all or marked down by less than $70.

Keep in mind that the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 normally costs $799, which kind of makes this new price cut feel a lot less momentous than it might seem at first glance. But while we've seen the device more steeply discounted in the past, there's no guarantee that will happen again in the near future, and if Best Buy and Amazon run out of inventory, they'll need to start selling units without working blood oxygen technology. 

That will still leave you with a bunch of other super-advanced sensors and potentially life-saving health tools, as well as a Retina display like no other on the market today, not to mention stellar battery life (by normal Apple Watch standards), but why make any compromises when... you don't really have to?

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part

Latest News

Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless