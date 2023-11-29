Amazon is selling a whole bunch of different Apple Watch Series 9 models at a cool $70 discount now
Can you think of a better wearable device than the Apple Watch Series 9 to buy and pair with your iPhone this holiday season? Maybe the Apple Watch Ultra 2 if you can afford it and if you're into rugged designs and outdoor adventures, but even in that case, it's highly debatable which of the two is the superior value proposition right now.
The choice is made that much harder by a surprising new Amazon deal, which slashes the prices of essentially all Apple Watch Series 9 variants after Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023. Whether you want a GPS-only or cellular-enabled unit with a 41 or 45mm case, you can save the exact same 70 bucks at the time of this writing through a combination of an instant $10 discount and an additional $60 coupon undoubtedly available for a limited time only.
The price cut is not good for all color options of all four main variants, mind you, but if you hurry, you should be relatively pleased with the flexibility of this huge post-Cyber Monday sale. That's especially true given that some of these Series 9 models have been quite hard to come by at a similar discount during this year's extended Black Friday season, not to mention how difficult it will soon be to score such deals with pre-Christmas shipping.
Powered by an Apple S9 processor (what else?), the Series 9 is both considerably faster and brighter than last year's already very well-reviewed Series 8, although nearly everything else is virtually unchanged. That new Double Tap gesture can also come in handy, while the health monitoring arsenal is just as impressive and hard to beat as in 2022.
Put simply, this may well be the all-around best smartwatch... with a non-rugged design available today, and even though it still doesn't come cheap in the true sense of the word, these surprise Amazon deals make it extremely giftable for Christmas.
