Amazon is selling a whole bunch of different Apple Watch Series 9 models at a cool $70 discount now

The choice is made that much harder by a surprising new Amazon deal, which slashes the prices of essentially all Apple Watch Series 9 variants after Black Friday and The choice is made that much harder by a surprising new Amazon deal, which slashes the prices of essentially allvariantsBlack Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 . Whether you want a GPS-only or cellular-enabled unit with a 41 or 45mm case, you can save the exact same 70 bucks at the time of this writing through a combination of an instant $10 discount and an additional $60 coupon undoubtedly available for a limited time only.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors $69 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors $70 off (16%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors $69 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors $69 off (13%) Buy at Amazon





The price cut is not good for all color options of all four main variants, mind you, but if you hurry, you should be relatively pleased with the flexibility of this huge post-Cyber Monday sale. That's especially true given that some of these Series 9 models have been quite hard to come by at a similar discount during this year's extended Black Friday season, not to mention how difficult it will soon be to score such deals with pre-Christmas shipping.









Put simply, this may well be the all-around best smartwatch ... with a non-rugged design available today, and even though it still doesn't come cheap in the true sense of the word, these surprise Amazon deals make it extremely giftable for Christmas.