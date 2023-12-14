Believe it or not, the Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the best budget smartwatches today





We're obviously talking about pricing, which has been reduced for the Series 8 a number of times at various major US retailers on the heels of the Series 9's launch a few months ago. With Christmas around the corner, that's once again the case at Walmart, where you can purchase this oldie but goodie in exchange for as little as $249 right now. We're obviously talking about pricing, which has been reduced for the Series 8 a number of times at various major US retailers on the heels of the Series 9's launch a few months ago. With Christmas around the corner, that's once again the case at Walmart, where you can purchase this oldie but goodie in exchange for as little as $249 right now.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $150 off (38%) $249 $399 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $150 off (35%) $279 $429 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $170 off (34%) $329 $499 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $180 off (34%) $349 $529 Buy at Walmart





That's for an entry-level GPS-only model with a small 41mm case in a bunch of different colors, mind you, while a large 45mm unit with standalone 4G LTE connectivity, for instance, can be had at $349 after a very cool $180 markdown from a $529 list price.





The non-cellular-enabled 41 and 45mm variants are both discounted by a slightly humbler but still pretty significant 150 bucks from their regular prices of $399 and $429 respectively, and last but not least, a small Apple Watch Series 8 capable of making and receiving voice calls on its own is currently down from $499 to $329.





Although they're not completely unprecedented and they might not remain unbeaten for long, these hot new last-minute holiday discounts certainly make the Series 8 a very interesting product to consider for a Christmas gift, as well as quite possibly the best budget smartwatch an Apple fan can buy at the time of this writing.



