Target is slashing a deep $200 off several Apple Watch Series 8 models with LTE





The retailer is absolutely crushing the "clearance" sale currently run by Best Buy, as well as all last-minute holiday deals available at Amazon by slashing a whopping $200 off the list prices of multiple Series 8 models with both 41 and 45mm cases. The retailer is absolutely crushing the "clearance" sale currently run by Best Buy, as well as all last-minute holiday deals available at Amazon by slashing a whopping $200 off the list prices of multiple Series 8 models with both 41 and 45mm cases.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $200 off (40%) $299 99 $499 99 Buy at Target Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $200 off (38%) $329 99 $529 99 Buy at Target





The smaller LTE-enabled units can thus be had for just $299.99 a pop in your choice of midnight, silver, and starlight colorways, with the larger variant fetching $329.99 instead of $529.99 in midnight and red hues only. All online orders made by tomorrow, December 20, at 12pm CST are guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve, but of course, the special offers themselves could go away even earlier, so you probably shouldn't waste another second and pull the trigger immediately.





That is, if you don't mind getting a 2022-released smartwatch... that looks pretty much identical at first glance to its 2023 successor while also sharing a lot of the same internals and capabilities with the very well-reviewed Apple Watch Series 9





The Apple Watch Series 8 was obviously extremely well-received at the time of its commercial debut too, earning praise for... virtually all of the things Apple Watches are almost always lauded for, from raw power to health monitoring reliability and accuracy, the overall user experience, and software support.





Put simply, this is still without a doubt one of the best smartwatches you can pair with your iPhone, and at $299.99 and up with standalone cellular connectivity, its value equation is essentially unbeatable this Christmas. Oh, and you probably don't have to worry about seeing it banned from US store shelves anytime soon.

Do you want to give the gift of wrist-worn cellular connectivity this Christmas without spending a small fortune? Even though it's already December 19 (how time flies!), you still can, at least if you hurry and order a deeply discounted Apple Watch Series 8 with built-in 4G LTE support from Target right now.