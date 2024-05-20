This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Why in the world would you ever consider buying the Apple Watch Series 7 when the much better Series 9 is around... and frequently discounted to killer prices in multiple variants with and without cellular connectivity? The answer is simple and is made up of four letters: w, o, o, t.
That's right, the Amazon-owned e-tailer has the 2021-released intelligent timepiece on sale at a price that's certainly low enough to make you ignore the Series 7's advanced age and the Series 9's obvious strengths over the older edition. If you hurry, you're looking at paying just $249.99 for what's undeniably still a very powerful, good-looking, and feature-packed wearable device in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.
What's even better is that these ultra-affordable Apple Watch Series 7 units come with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, thus being eligible for AppleCare service (among other advantages). And what's even better than that is that Woot's deeply discounted Series 7 devices are equipped with 4G LTE support, as well as a jumbo-sized 45mm case (in green), which means that you're looking at saving a substantial 280 bucks compared to how much this model used to cost back at launch.
Of course, that's not a very fair comparison in 2024, when a 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 with 4G LTE connectivity often goes for as little as $430 on Amazon, but then again, $430 is nowhere near as low as $250.
And if you want a truly fair comparison, Amazon currently lists a "renewed" 45mm Series 7 with built-in cellular capabilities at around 50 bucks under Woot's latest price for brand-new units, which only makes the latter e-tailer's killer new deal that much more compelling.
Keep in mind that this is a smartwatch fully capable of monitoring key things like ECG, heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, and falls while sporting an Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display that remains incredibly sharp and bright... by 2024 budget smartwatch standards.
Granted, the battery life is not great and you don't get a temperature sensor or Double Tap gesture, but the software support is truly and clearly unrivaled... for 250 bucks.
Recommended Stories
20 May, 2024This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
18 May, 2024Hurry up and get a rugged Apple Watch Ultra with 1-year warranty for the price of a Series 9
02 May, 2024Amazon is now offering the highest Apple Watch Ultra 2 discount in quite some time
26 Apr, 2024Best Buy has a multitude of affordable Apple Watch Series 9 models on sale at a cool $100 discount These cellular Apple Watch Series 8 models are a real steal at Walmart right now
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: