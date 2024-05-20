Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in at the Samsung store!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in at the Samsung store!

This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Why in the world would you ever consider buying the Apple Watch Series 7 when the much better Series 9 is around... and frequently discounted to killer prices in multiple variants with and without cellular connectivity? The answer is simple and is made up of four letters: w, o, o, t.

That's right, the Amazon-owned e-tailer has the 2021-released intelligent timepiece on sale at a price that's certainly low enough to make you ignore the Series 7's advanced age and the Series 9's obvious strengths over the older edition. If you hurry, you're looking at paying just $249.99 for what's undeniably still a very powerful, good-looking, and feature-packed wearable device in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm)

GPS + Cellular, Dual-Core S7 Processor, Always-on Retina Display, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Third-gen Optical Heart Sensor, Always-on Altimeter, Compass, Emergency SOS, Sleep Tracking, WR50 Water Resistance, IPX6 Dust Resistance, Green Aluminum Case, Green Sport Band, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$279 off (53%)
$249 99
$529
Buy at Woot

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm)

GPS + Cellular, Dual-Core S7 Processor, Always-on Retina Display, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Third-gen Optical Heart Sensor, Always-on Altimeter, Compass, Emergency SOS, Sleep Tracking, WR50 Water Resistance, IPX6 Dust Resistance, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Band, Renewed
$332 off (63%)
Buy at Amazon

What's even better is that these ultra-affordable Apple Watch Series 7 units come with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included, thus being eligible for AppleCare service (among other advantages). And what's even better than that is that Woot's deeply discounted Series 7 devices are equipped with 4G LTE support, as well as a jumbo-sized 45mm case (in green), which means that you're looking at saving a substantial 280 bucks compared to how much this model used to cost back at launch.

Of course, that's not a very fair comparison in 2024, when a 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 with 4G LTE connectivity often goes for as little as $430 on Amazon, but then again, $430 is nowhere near as low as $250.

And if you want a truly fair comparison, Amazon currently lists a "renewed" 45mm Series 7 with built-in cellular capabilities at around 50 bucks under Woot's latest price for brand-new units, which only makes the latter e-tailer's killer new deal that much more compelling.

Keep in mind that this is a smartwatch fully capable of monitoring key things like ECG, heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, and falls while sporting an Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display that remains incredibly sharp and bright... by 2024 budget smartwatch standards.

Granted, the battery life is not great and you don't get a temperature sensor or Double Tap gesture, but the software support is truly and clearly unrivaled... for 250 bucks. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Apple Watch - Deals History
16 stories
20 May, 2024
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
18 May, 2024
Hurry up and get a rugged Apple Watch Ultra with 1-year warranty for the price of a Series 9
02 May, 2024
Amazon is now offering the highest Apple Watch Ultra 2 discount in quite some time
26 Apr, 2024
Best Buy has a multitude of affordable Apple Watch Series 9 models on sale at a cool $100 discount These cellular Apple Watch Series 8 models are a real steal at Walmart right now
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
American YouTuber is the voice of Waze’s new driving experience
American YouTuber is the voice of Waze’s new driving experience
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless