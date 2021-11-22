Notification Center

Apple Deals Wearables

Many Apple Watch Series 7 models are on sale for the first time at a decent discount

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Many Apple Watch Series 7 models are on sale for the first time at a decent discount
Focused more on refinements than the radical redesign predicted by many leakers and tipsters until very close to its mid-September announcement, the Apple Watch Series 7 still garnered glowing reviews after it finally started shipping last month.

As expected, Apple had some trouble meeting initial demand for its newest (and arguably, greatest) smartwatch, but delivery estimates have been steadily dropping over the past few weeks, and somewhat surprisingly, the first big Amazon sale is here just in time for Thanksgiving.

Obviously, the e-commerce giant can't promise to ship your Series 7 model of choice by Thursday, November 25, but a number of discounted variants are listed at the time of this writing as ready to reach your doorstep by November 28, which is pretty darn fast for an undoubtedly popular device destined to take over the smartwatch market soon.

While the timing might suggest we're dealing with a Black Friday promotion here, the savings are certainly not substantial enough to warrant that label. Being able to shave around 20 bucks off the Apple Watch Series 7 list price is also unlikely to convince anyone who's not already convinced to purchase this bad boy.

On the bright side, we are talking about $19 or $20 knocked off the MSRP of multiple different versions in both 41 and 44mm sizes, with or without standalone cellular technology, which is not something you can typically get (with so much ease and no strings attached whatsoever) for such a fresh Apple Watch generation.

Basically, whatever your wrist size, chromatic preference, and connectivity needs, Amazon can hook you up with a $20 discount right now to make your holiday shopping just a tiny bit less stressful and financially devastating.

Want to combine a small green aluminum case and a "clover" sport band in a non-LTE-enabled package? Get ready to pay $19.01 less than the usual price of $399. Care to add cellular capabilities to an otherwise identical device? You can save 20 bucks on that too. Or how about a large GPS-only (Product) RED model at $20 below its $429 recommended price? 

Finally, Amazon only has a few of all the 45mm cellular-capable variants available at the moment marked down by $20, including a classic combination of a "midnight" aluminum case and "midnight" sport band. Of course, you may have to hurry, especially if you wish to receive your brand spanking new intelligent timepiece in less than a week.

