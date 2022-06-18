The Apple Watch Series 6 lives on with hot new Nike deal
Discontinued by its manufacturer more than nine months ago, 2021's best-selling smartwatch is still available from a few major US retailers in a few different versions. Of course, with the upgraded Series 7 normally priced at $400 and up and regularly discounted by anywhere between $50 and $100, the Apple Watch Series 6 needs a pretty spectacular deal to warrant your attention and hard-earned money.
As you can imagine, that's exactly what we're going to talk about today, as Walmart can hook you up with an ultra-affordable $249 Nike Series 6 model with a 40mm space gray aluminum case and a black Nike sport band for an undoubtedly limited time only.
Equipped with Bluetooth and GPS connectivity but no standalone cellular support, this fitness-centric device used to cost $414.99 back at its commercial debut in the fall of 2020. Naturally, that's not how much an Apple Watch Nike Series 6 is worth anymore, but apart from Walmart's online store, this model is not very easy to come by these days... at any price.
249 bucks, mind you, just so happens to buy you an entry-level Apple Watch Nike SE at the time of this writing at multiple retailers, and compared to that low-end product, the Series 6 powerhouse has a lot more to offer, from a newer and faster chip to life-saving ECG technology and a perhaps even handier blood oxygen sensor.
No longer featured on our otherwise comprehensive list of the best smartwatches money can buy in 2022 on account of... technically having died in 2021, the Apple Watch Series 6 is really very similar to the Series 7 in many important ways while costing significantly less right now.
The breathable Nike strap, pre-loaded Nike Run Club app, and exclusive Nike watch faces only increase the appeal and value of this deeply discounted timepiece, especially for hardcore runners and... hardcore Nike fans.
