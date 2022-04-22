Apple announces free repair program for some Watch Series 6 units

Apple today announced an Apple Watch Series 6 service program for a screen issue that affects a small number of units.





9to5Mac The company said that a small percentage of the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 suffers from an issue that causes the screen to go blank permanently. The company adds that the affected watches were manufactured between April 2021 and September 2021 and if you think your device has also been affected, go to the company's website (via)and use the serial number checker to determine if your watch is eligible for the program.





If Apple's system determines that your Watch Series 6 qualifies, you will be able to get it repaired for free from Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider.





It goes without saying that this only applies to the blank screen issue, and if there are also other problems with your watch, especially ones that could impair the screen service, that issue will have to be taken care of first, and this might not be free of cost.





The program is valid worldwide and covers eligible devices for two years after the first retail sale of the unit.



