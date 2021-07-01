$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

A whole bunch of Apple Watch Series 6 models with LTE are on sale at $100 off

Adrian Diaconescu
By
Jul 01, 2021, 9:22 AM
A whole bunch of Apple Watch Series 6 models with LTE are on sale at $100 off
With Amazon's highly anticipated Prime Day 2021 festival in the rearview mirror, many prospective buyers of a new Apple Watch might feel inclined to wait until the redesigned Series 7 is released to replace their current intelligent timepiece.

But that's still several months away, and believe it or not, a number of different Series 6 variants are on sale at the time of this writing at an even heftier discount than early last week. In fact, the world's most popular smartwatch right now is as far as we can tell cheaper than ever before in at least a couple of LTE-enabled flavors, with a few others available at their all-time low prices again.

Just like the best previous Apple Watch Series 6 deals, this fresh batch of unbeatable Amazon promotions is unlikely to last long, and probably the best thing is that you don't need a Prime membership to save up to a whopping $100.a

Said markdown applies to 40mm devices with standalone cellular connectivity in your choice of red, blue, silver, and space gray aluminum cases paired with red, deep navy, white, and black sport bands respectively, as well as a single jumbo-sized LTE-equipped 44mm model combining a red case with a matching red strap.

Unfortunately for folks on tighter budgets, the maximum discount available for a GPS-only Apple Watch Series 6 is a comparatively modest 80 bucks, and worse yet, most non-cellular-supporting versions are currently listed as out of stock by Amazon.

In other words, you should probably just opt for a 4G LTE-enabled model sold at a cool $100 off a $499 or $529 regular price in a 40 or 44mm size respectively. After all, one of the overall best smartwatches out there deserves the greatest connectivity options Apple has to offer, especially at such a substantial discount. Besides, apart from the aforementioned external redesign, it doesn't look like the Series 7 will bring a lot of radical new stuff to the table.

