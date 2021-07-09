This super-premium Apple Watch Series 5 model is on sale at a huge discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The problem is it's become increasingly difficult in recent months to find the Series 5 in stock at most major US retailers, especially in brand-new condition.





Incredibly enough, Amazon currently has one such product on sale at a massive price reduction, although you may need to hurry if you want to take advantage of this very rare stainless steel deal.





In addition to that premium type of case, which arguably exceeds the robustness and durability of an aluminum build, this deeply discounted Apple Watch Series 5 version also has a swanky Milanese Loop strap going for it and standalone cellular connectivity.



Naturally, such a stylish, sturdy, and feature-packed configuration doesn't typically come cheap, fetching a whopping $749 price that you can mark down by no less than $341.63 at the time of this writing.





That equates to a huge 46 percent cut, but interestingly enough, it appears that the price has been fluctuating quite a bit for the last few hours.





Depending on your luck and how quickly you decide to pull the trigger after we publish this story, that means you could end up saving a little less than 341 bucks... or more. Or you can snooze and lose your chance to get a head-turning Apple Watch Series 5 (in a 40mm size) at a pretty much unbeatable price.





Powered by a dual-core S5 processor rather than the... slightly faster dual-core S6 chipset under the hood of the Series 6, the Series 5 comes with everything from a life-saving ECG monitor to a second-generation optical heart sensor, sleep tracking, built-in GPS functionality, swim-proof design, and a high-quality Always-On Retina display in tow.





Basically, the only big things missing here are a blood oxygen sensor and compass, with all else recommending the Apple Watch Series 5 over the newer Apple Watch SE and of course the older but not yet discontinued Series 3 as well.



Unfortunately, Amazon can't hook up cash-strapped buyers with many other Series 5 models at decent prices.



The GPS-only intelligent timepiece, for instance, is exclusively available in a silver aluminum 44mm version with a white sport band at an insignificant 5 percent discount, while the 44mm LTE-enabled space gray aluminum with black sport band and gold stainless steel with stone sport band combos can both be purchased for around 15 percent less than usual, which is... actually not that bad.