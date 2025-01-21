Target has the OG Apple Watch SE on sale at historically low prices, but not for long
Finding a truly affordable smartwatch that can work flawlessly in conjunction with your new or old iPhone is not an easy task nowadays, especially if you've missed the recently concluded holiday shopping season and are opposed to buying refurbished or pre-owned gadgets on principle.
But while the 2022 release of the second-gen Apple Watch SE technically led to the immediate (official) discontinuation of Cupertino's first-ever low-cost timepiece, the 2020 device is still available at a couple of major US retailers. And now one of them is selling the original Apple Watch SE at truly unbeatable prices in both 40 and 44mm case sizes.
The smaller model can only be had in exchange for $140 with a silver case and "abyss blue" sport band, while folks with larger wrists are able to choose between that same color combination and a space gray/midnight flavor at $155 a pop. Naturally, none of these units comes with standalone cellular connectivity, but that doesn't make Target's latest promotion any less attractive for iPhone-owning bargain hunters right now.
That's because, despite its super-advanced age, the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) offers plenty of bang for your buck... at these new record low prices. We're talking reasonably large and undeniably high-quality Retina OLED displays, top-notch water resistance, solid overall build quality, super-accurate heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, fall detection, Emergency SOS functionality, and... decent overall performance with an Apple S5 processor under the hood.
Can you do better than all that at a comparable price today? It obviously depends on what you consider "comparable", with the newer and vastly improved Apple Watch SE 2 currently going for 50 bucks under its $249 list price on Amazon in an entry-level GPS-only variant with a 40mm case. Not easy to decide if you should settle for the older and cheaper edition or drop an extra $60 on the second generation, eh?
Well, you will need to make a decision soon, as Target is likely to follow Amazon and Best Buy's suit and run out of inventory (for good) before long as well.
