Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

How low can an Apple Watch with LTE go? $129 at Walmart right now!

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
How low can an Apple Watch with LTE go? $129 at Walmart right now!
Should you buy a 2020-released Apple Watch SE in 2023? Probably not if you can afford a 2022 Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra powerhouse or if you're seriously considering going with a Series 9 or Ultra 2 as early as next month.

But what if you only have a little over $100 to spend on an iOS-compatible smartwatch? You could wait for another killer deal to appear on a third-party product like the Garmin Venu Sq... or purchase the aforementioned first-gen Apple Watch SE from Walmart as soon as possible.

Apple Watch SE (40mm)

GPS + Cellular, Apple S5 Processor, Heart Rate Monitor, Swimproof Design, Retina LTPO OLED Display, Built-in Compass, Fall Detection, Silver Aluminum Case, Abyss Blue Sport Band
$180 off (58%)
$129
$309
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (44mm)

Nike Edition, GPS + Cellular, Apple S5 Processor, Heart Rate Monitor, Swimproof Design, Retina LTPO OLED Display, Built-in Compass, Fall Detection, Space Gray Aluminum Case, Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band
$200 off (57%)
$149
$349
Buy at Walmart

The retailer is somehow able to beat its very own outstanding promotions from just a few weeks back by charging a ridiculously low $129 for a 40mm OG SE with a silver aluminum case, abyss blue sport band, and believe it or not, built-in cellular connectivity.

That's right, this is a 4G LTE-equipped version of the aging Apple Watch SE that can make and receive voice calls without an iPhone nearby, which is something that's usually pretty hard to come by at under $200, let alone less than 150 or 130 bucks.

If for some reason you don't like that chromatic combination or have large wrists that require a slightly bigger case, Walmart is also selling a 44mm Apple Watch Nike SE (1st Gen) model in space gray and black with standalone cellular capabilities at a slightly higher but still incredibly low price of $149.

This particular variant's Nike branding guarantees extra band breathability for your most intense indoor and outdoor workouts while also including a bunch of exclusive watch faces and a handy built-in Run Club app.

Given the Apple Watch SE's advanced age, it's probably not fair to compare these deeply discounted prices with how much the intelligent timepiece used to cost back at launch. But it definitely says something about the immense appeal of Walmart's latest and greatest special offers that a second-gen Apple Watch SE with 4G LTE normally starts at $300 and rarely goes for under $270. 

Granted, the first edition is (naturally) not as great, but it does cover all the health monitoring basics while sporting a more than decent LTPO OLED Retina touchscreen and providing stellar software support as well.

Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless