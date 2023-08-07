How low can an Apple Watch with LTE go? $129 at Walmart right now!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Should you buy a 2020-released Apple Watch SE in 2023? Probably not if you can afford a 2022 Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra powerhouse or if you're seriously considering going with a Series 9 or Ultra 2 as early as next month.
But what if you only have a little over $100 to spend on an iOS-compatible smartwatch? You could wait for another killer deal to appear on a third-party product like the Garmin Venu Sq... or purchase the aforementioned first-gen Apple Watch SE from Walmart as soon as possible.
The retailer is somehow able to beat its very own outstanding promotions from just a few weeks back by charging a ridiculously low $129 for a 40mm OG SE with a silver aluminum case, abyss blue sport band, and believe it or not, built-in cellular connectivity.
That's right, this is a 4G LTE-equipped version of the aging Apple Watch SE that can make and receive voice calls without an iPhone nearby, which is something that's usually pretty hard to come by at under $200, let alone less than 150 or 130 bucks.
If for some reason you don't like that chromatic combination or have large wrists that require a slightly bigger case, Walmart is also selling a 44mm Apple Watch Nike SE (1st Gen) model in space gray and black with standalone cellular capabilities at a slightly higher but still incredibly low price of $149.
This particular variant's Nike branding guarantees extra band breathability for your most intense indoor and outdoor workouts while also including a bunch of exclusive watch faces and a handy built-in Run Club app.
Given the Apple Watch SE's advanced age, it's probably not fair to compare these deeply discounted prices with how much the intelligent timepiece used to cost back at launch. But it definitely says something about the immense appeal of Walmart's latest and greatest special offers that a second-gen Apple Watch SE with 4G LTE normally starts at $300 and rarely goes for under $270.
Granted, the first edition is (naturally) not as great, but it does cover all the health monitoring basics while sporting a more than decent LTPO OLED Retina touchscreen and providing stellar software support as well.
