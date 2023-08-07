How low can an Apple Watch with LTE go? $129 at Walmart right now!





But what if you only have a little over $100 to spend on an iOS-compatible smartwatch? You could wait for another killer deal to appear on a third-party product like the Garmin Venu Sq ... or purchase the aforementioned first-gen Apple Watch SE from Walmart as soon as possible.

Apple Watch SE (40mm) GPS + Cellular, Apple S5 Processor, Heart Rate Monitor, Swimproof Design, Retina LTPO OLED Display, Built-in Compass, Fall Detection, Silver Aluminum Case, Abyss Blue Sport Band $180 off (58%) $129 $309 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch SE (44mm) Nike Edition, GPS + Cellular, Apple S5 Processor, Heart Rate Monitor, Swimproof Design, Retina LTPO OLED Display, Built-in Compass, Fall Detection, Space Gray Aluminum Case, Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band $200 off (57%) $149 $349 Buy at Walmart





The retailer is somehow able to beat its very own outstanding promotions from just a few weeks back by charging a ridiculously low $129 for a 40mm OG SE with a silver aluminum case, abyss blue sport band, and believe it or not, built-in cellular connectivity.





That's right, this is a 4G LTE-equipped version of the aging Apple Watch SE that can make and receive voice calls without an iPhone nearby, which is something that's usually pretty hard to come by at under $200, let alone less than 150 or 130 bucks.





If for some reason you don't like that chromatic combination or have large wrists that require a slightly bigger case, Walmart is also selling a 44mm Apple Watch Nike SE (1st Gen) model in space gray and black with standalone cellular capabilities at a slightly higher but still incredibly low price of $149.





This particular variant's Nike branding guarantees extra band breathability for your most intense indoor and outdoor workouts while also including a bunch of exclusive watch faces and a handy built-in Run Club app.





Given the Apple Watch SE's advanced age, it's probably not fair to compare these deeply discounted prices with how much the intelligent timepiece used to cost back at launch. But it definitely says something about the immense appeal of Walmart's latest and greatest special offers that a second-gen Apple Watch SE with 4G LTE normally starts at $300 and rarely goes for under $270.





Granted, the first edition is (naturally) not as great, but it does cover all the health monitoring basics while sporting a more than decent LTPO OLED Retina touchscreen and providing stellar software support as well.