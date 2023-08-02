Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount





But what if you're looking to spend even less on one of the best budget smartwatches out there? Well, that's where Amazon comes in, slashing a deep $102 off the $199.99 list price of the Garmin Venu Sq. As the name suggests, this is basically the square-shaped equivalent of the aforementioned first-gen Venu, and just like its round brother, the OG Venu Sq has been replaced by a second edition in Garmin's smartwatch portfolio.

Garmin Venu Sq GPS, Bluetooth, 1.3-Inch Color Display with 240 x 240 Pixel Resolution, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Heart Rate Monitor, Pulse Ox Sensor, Stress Tracking, Advanced Sleep Tracking, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Up to 6 Days of Battery Life, Slate Aluminum Bezel, Shadow Gray Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Slate Silicone Band $102 off (51%) Buy at Amazon





Unlike the "regular" Venu, the first-gen Sq model is still sold directly by its manufacturer in addition to select third-party US retailers, although Garmin currently charges 22 bucks more than Amazon for the exact same device.





It almost goes without saying that this hot new deal makes the Venu Sq cheaper than ever before, and at under $100, you're looking at a pretty much unrivaled value proposition here. Obviously, this thing is no match for the likes of the Apple Watch Series 8 or Samsung's brand-new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in terms of raw power, lifestyle features, and even health monitoring skills, but the standalone GPS connectivity, 1.3-inch color display, and Pulse Ox sensor alone make your purchase a very smart "investment" at the time of this writing.





Then you have probably the number one selling point and key advantage over the aforementioned (premium) competition, which is a battery life of up to six days between charges in "smartwatch mode."





Of course, the Garmin Venu Sq also comes with a bunch of other sensors and health tracking tools apart from the one capable of measuring your blood oxygen saturation, with everything from your heart rate to your body battery energy, stress, sleep quality, hydration, respiration, and menstrual cycle being supervised as well all day, all night, every day, and every night.





In short, you get a lot here for very little money and for a presumably very limited time only, so be sure to be quick about your Amazon shopping before stocks run out.