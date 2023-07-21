Massive new Walmart discount makes the Apple Watch SE with LTE simply irresistible





You don't even need to wait for special occasions like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Amazon's Prime Day sale to get the first-gen Apple Watch SE , for instance, at a crazy low price, as evidenced by Walmart's latest... non-special promotions.

The retailer is now charging as little as $139 for one specific version of the 2020-released smartwatch, and if that doesn't seem compelling enough to you, it most certainly will once you realize this is a cellular-enabled model we're talking about here.





That's right, the ultra-affordable Apple Watch SE units on sale here for a presumably limited time only at a new record low price can make and receive voice calls on their own, which is why they used to cost $309 apiece back in the day.





Of course, the OG Apple Watch SE is no longer among the very best smartwatches money can buy , but with the second generation normally priced at $329 with built-in 4G LTE connectivity, it's pretty much impossible to argue with the value proposition and appeal of this iPhone-compatible oldie.





Powered by an outdated Apple S5 processor, the first-gen SE is still more than capable of handling all your everyday wearable tasks with grace, packing just enough sensors and health monitoring tools to please the vast majority of cash-strapped smartwatch buyers.





While super-advanced stuff like ECG and blood oxygen technology is missing, you do get everything from a heart rate monitor to sleep tracking, emergency SOS functionality, the ability to supervise various forms of workouts, and top-notch water resistance, not to mention a fairly generous and high-quality Retina LTPO OLED display.





For $139, of course, you'll have to make do with a small 40mm case, while buyers with large wrists need to cough up an extra 40 bucks to get a 44mm variant (also with standalone cellular connectivity) in a couple of different colorways.