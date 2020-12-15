The affordable Apple Watch SE is on sale at a new all-time high discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Case in point, the Apple Watch SE is today cheaper than ever before, which says something considering that both Amazon and Target slashed up to 50 bucks off the list price of the 2020-released wearable for a limited time during their extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday celebrations a few weeks ago.





Shortly thereafter, Amazon marked down a number of different models by up to a decent $39, and now one specific variant can be ordered just in time for Christmas at a whopping $59 less than usual. Since this is a 44mm size normally available for $309 we're talking about here, that equates to a 19 percent price cut, which is pretty remarkable for a three-month-old Apple product that shined in terms of value for money right off the bat.



Keep in mind that you'll have to go for a space gray aluminum version paired with a black sport band in order to score that full discount, while the silver and white 44mm flavor is on sale for $29 less than usual at the time of this writing. Bargain hunters with smaller wrists will need to opt for the same silver-and-white combo if they want to save 29 bucks of their own on a 40mm variant with GPS connectivity only.



Most cellular-enabled Most cellular-enabled Apple Watch SE configurations are also on sale at reduced prices right now, but with discounts ranging from $10 to $20, there's really no reason to hurry and pick up one of those bad boys... unless you absolutely have to get it before Christmas. By the way, Amazon can't promise every single model will arrive on your doorstep ahead of December 25 even if you place your order right away, so you should be extremely careful about your delivery estimate when choosing what to buy.



The aforementioned 44mm GPS-only space gray Apple Watch SE with a black sport band is available for pre-Christmas shipments, at least for the time being, so if you can't afford the higher-end The aforementioned 44mm GPS-only space gray Apple Watch SE with a black sport band is available for pre-Christmas shipments, at least for the time being, so if you can't afford the higher-end Apple Watch Series 6 , you may want to pull the trigger here before it's too late.





Granted, the Apple Watch SE comes without a number of key features, but that Retina OLED display is pretty sweet, and the same goes for its built-in heart rate monitor, fall detection, sleep tracking, and yes, even last year's S5 chipset.





Although it's generally wise to get a head start on your holiday shopping, especially when it comes to purchasing gifts for tech enthusiasts, it occasionally pays off to be lazy and delay getting that one perfect Christmas present for a special someone until the very last minute.