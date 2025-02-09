The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
If you were wondering which Apple Watch to get without breaking the bank, we might be able to help you out. Amazon offers the Apple Watch SE 2 for 32% off its original price, a discount we don't see too often. Better yet, the promo is available on all three 40mm colorways, bringing it down to about $170 from its $250 original price.
While that's a pretty solid discount, Black Friday 2024 saw it at an even more irresistible asking price. At the time, you could grab the 40mm unit for just under $150! However, we think it'll be quite some time before the same bargain returns, leaving the 32% markdown at Amazon one of the best promos you can snag right now — if you hurry! Some colorways will remain 32% off only for a short while.
Both the 40mm and the larger size variants feature a beautiful OLED Retina touchscreen, but there's no always-on functionality on deck. If that's a big issue for you (and you don't want to pay a premium price), we'd suggest a discounted Apple Watch Series 8 or a Series 9 model as an alternative.
What about battery life? Well, it's certainly far from awe-inspiring. You get up to 18 hours of use between charges, but using it for workout tracking can significantly reduce the overall time it stays on your wrist. Not an issue for you? In that case, hurry up and grab it for 32% off its original price with Amazon's incredible bargain.
The Apple Watch SE 2 may not be as fancy as the Watch 10 Series, but it's a pretty decent option for iOS users on a budget. We have tested the wearable (find out more on our Apple Watch SE 2 review) and found that it feels nice and even somewhat premium to wear despite its affordable asking price.
As for its features, the device supports heart rate tracking, including low heart rate notifications. Naturally, the wearable keeps your sleep on track and offers workout tracking. Women's health features are also available.
