Epic new deal makes the second-gen Apple Watch SE with LTE too cheap to look away

Are you on a tight budget and want to know what your top smartwatch options are right now? While we'd normally recommend you look at multiple different devices and carefully consider how each one fits your preferences and... financial resources before making your final buying decision, the latest (and greatest ever) Apple Watch SE 2 promotion makes the whole process easier than ever.





As long as you're an iPhone user and can't afford or simply don't want to pay a premium for a high-end As long as you're an iPhone user and can't afford or simply don't want to pay a premium for a high-end Apple Watch Series 9 or rugged Ultra model , the 2022-released second-gen Apple Watch SE looks like an absolute no-brainer at the time of this writing at a new record low price of $164.99 with built-in cellular connectivity.

Apple Watch SE (2022) GPS + Cellular, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options, 40 and 44mm Case Sizes, Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty Included $164 off (50%) $164 99 $329 Buy at Woot Apple Watch SE (2022) 40mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options, New $60 off (24%) Buy at Amazon





Incredibly enough, that's how much Woot is charging for a limited time for both 40 and 44mm versions of this exceptionally powerful LTE-enabled wearable, which compares very favorably with its regular prices of $299 and $329 respectively.





Of course, that's not an entirely fair comparison given that we're talking about refurbished units in "scratch & dent" condition here rather than all-new ones, but on the decidedly bright side of things, Woot will throw in a full 1-year warranty with these dirt-cheap refurbs.





As for said "scratches and dents" and the general level of wear and tear, you probably don't have a whole lot to worry about, as the functionality will not be impacted in any way and the overall physical appearance should be (at the very least) acceptable.





If you don't think you need 4G LTE support on your wrist, you can always opt for a GPS-only Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) at the same Amazon-owned e-tailer at $159.99. That's... not really a great deal, and the same goes for the brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged 40mm devices sans cellular connectivity available for 30 bucks more at Amazon itself after a modest $60 markdown from a $249 list price.



