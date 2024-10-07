See how to save 26% on the Google Pixel 8!
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price

Apple Watch SE (2022)
Did you think it would be impossible for any major US retailer to offer a better pre-holiday smartwatch deal than yesterday's phenomenal Target Circle-exclusive Apple Watch Series 9 promotion? Time to think again, as the exact same retailer is charging just $199.99 for a cellular-enabled Apple Watch SE 2 with a small 40mm case in a Midnight colorway and a matching sport band.

Granted, this is obviously a less powerful and feature-packed device, which is also why it commands a lower price, both regularly and right now. In case you're wondering, the second-gen Apple Watch SE normally starts at $299.99 with standalone 4G LTE connectivity, which means you're currently looking at saving a nice, round, and totally unprecedented 100 bucks with (almost) no strings attached.

Apple Watch SE (2022)

40mm, GPS + Cellular, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Band, Free Target Circle Membership Required
$100 off (33%)
$199 99
$299 99
Buy at Target

The only special requirement you need to meet is an obligatory Target Circle membership, which sounds inconvenient but compared to an Amazon Prime or My Best Buy Plus subscription, it's actually a breeze, setting you back exactly $0 upfront and $0 a month.

That's right, we're talking about a free service here, which makes this deal undeniably better and easier to claim than a similar Prime Day offer that may or may not land tomorrow. Should you wait and see what Amazon has in store for its Prime members in terms of Apple Watch SE 2 discounts on October 8 and 9? That's definitely risky, because that aforementioned Apple Watch Series 9 promo at Target has expired between yesterday and now, and the same could happen soon enough with the SE 2's $100 price cut due to unquestionably high demand.

Powered by a not-too-shabby Apple S8 processor, this is without a doubt one of the best smartwatches you can purchase today to use alongside your new or old iPhone. That's also because its Retina LTPO OLED touchscreen is no pushover either, not to mention an almost surprisingly robust (for this newly reduced price) set of health and safety features that includes ECG, fall detection, crash detection, Emergency SOS, and irregular heart rhythm alerts (among others).
Adrian Diaconescu
