This Smart Keyboard Folio for Apple's (older) 12.9-inch iPad Pro is almost too cheap to be true

Apple Tablets Deals

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 22, 2021, 7:51 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you've managed to get your hands on Apple's hot new and incredibly powerful iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) or you're hoping to do so in the near future and want to purchase the best keyboard case out there as well... we're afraid Woot's latest "clearance" deal is not quite right for you.

Technically, the Smart Keyboard Folio on sale at the Amazon-owned e-tailer today only at a very special price could work with the fifth-gen iPad Pro 12.9, but it probably won't fit well over the enlarged camera setup featuring a grand total of three sensors.

The same goes for the 2020-released edition, with the third-gen 12.9-incher being the only tablet that's designed specifically to work perfectly alongside this particular keyboard accessory.

Originally priced at a whopping $199.99, the protective and productivity-enhancing Apple Smart Keyboard Folio can be had for a measly $79.99 right now. Of course, you'll need to hurry if you want to take advantage of the limited-time special offer and settle for... nothing but the best, with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included with these brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units on sale here.

Released back in 2018 with an Apple A12X Bionic processor under the hood, the third-generation iPad Pro 12.9 remains vastly and objectively superior to many of the best Android tablets money can buy in 2021 from a number of different standpoints, ranging from raw power to battery life, sound quality, and of course, display quality.

Razor-thin and ultra-lightweight, the Smart Keyboard Folio maximizes the productivity of the 12.9-inch powerhouse (without including backlighting functionality or a trackpad) while also keeping both the front and back of the high-end tablet protected from scratches, bumps, and drops. It may not be "magic", but the keyboard is certainly affordable enough to warrant your attention.

Related phones

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018)
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018)

PhoneArena Score:

8.0
Deal Special Amazon
  • Display 12.9 inches 2732 x 2048 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12X Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 9720 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

