This Smart Keyboard Folio for Apple's (older) 12.9-inch iPad Pro is almost too cheap to be true

Technically, the Smart Keyboard Folio on sale at the Amazon-owned e-tailer today only at a very special price could work with the fifth-gen iPad Pro 12.9, but it probably won't fit well over the enlarged camera setup featuring a grand total of three sensors.





The same goes for the 2020-released edition , with the third-gen 12.9-incher being the only tablet that's designed specifically to work perfectly alongside this particular keyboard accessory.





Originally priced at a whopping $199.99, the protective and productivity-enhancing Apple Smart Keyboard Folio can be had for a measly $79.99 right now. Of course, you'll need to hurry if you want to take advantage of the limited-time special offer and settle for... nothing but the best, with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included with these brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units on sale here.









Razor-thin and ultra-lightweight, the Smart Keyboard Folio maximizes the productivity of the 12.9-inch powerhouse (without including backlighting functionality or a trackpad) while also keeping both the front and back of the high-end tablet protected from scratches, bumps, and drops. It may not be "magic", but the keyboard is certainly affordable enough to warrant your attention.