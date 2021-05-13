Apple's M1 iPad Pro starts shipping to customers; deliveries start May 21
Now, customers are reporting that their pre-ordered M1 iPad Pro units have started switching to ‘shipped’ status and corroborating the rumored release date in the process.
M1 iPad Pro orders start arriving Friday, May 21
Screenshots posted by Twitter users Melissa Martinez and Chris Grant Jr. (via 9to5Mac) show that M1 iPad Pro deliveries will arrive between May 21 — the release date found hidden on Apple’s website last month — and May 28.
The 11-inch model features a ProMotion Liquid Retina display. However, the 12.9-inch model adopts an upgraded Liquid Retina XDR panel with increased brightness and contrast that’s made possible by mini-LED technology.
Some M1 iPad Pro orders have been pushed back to as far as July, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t order one. If you’re interested in Apple’s latest tablet, check out the best iPad Pro (2021) deals.