With iOS 18.2, Apple reverses annoying video playback change

By
iOS Apple Software updates
With the latest iOS 18, Apple totally overhauled the Photos app. Of course, not everyone was a fan of the new look – some folks liked it, while others weren't so sure. But there's one part of the update that really bugged people, and luckily, Apple's fixing it in iOS 18.2.

Full-screen video in the Photos app is back


A new report reveals that in the latest iOS 18.2 beta released to developers just recently, Apple tweaked the Photos app's video player with a fix that should make a lot of users happy.

In the current stable versions of iOS 18, videos show up with white or black borders (depending on whether you have Light or Dark mode turned on) and require a tap to go full screen. With iOS 18.2 beta, videos automatically play in full-screen mode, just like they used to in previous iOS versions.



The updated video player still keeps the new scroll bar and playback controls, but the annoying white or black borders around videos are history. Now, a simple tap on the screen just hides or reveals the interface buttons, just like it did before iOS 18.

When I first updated to iOS 18 and saw the new look in the Photos app, I have to admit – it was pretty frustrating. I remember thinking, "Wait, seriously, why would they do this?" So, I'm definitely relieved to see Apple rolling it back. Clearly, I wasn't the only one who found that change a bit annoying if Apple's now ditching it.

Since iOS 18's first beta dropped, Apple has made quite a few tweaks to the Photos app based on all the feedback rolling in from users and developers. Now, the app's totally customizable, and the entire navigation layout got a major overhaul – which, as it turns out, has some people less than thrilled. Some find it just plain confusing, but for me, it's not about confusion; it just feels way too cluttered.

If you're itching to get back to that old video player layout, you'll need a little more patience – Apple's stable iOS 18.2 update isn't expected to hit until early December.

In other iOS 18 news, the latest iOS 18.2 beta has a few interesting changes. Apple has dropped the sketch style from Image Playground, added a Live Activity feature for tracking Safari downloads, and introduced some handy Apple Intelligence tools in the Notes app.
Tsveta Ermenkova
