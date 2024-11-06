iOS 18.2 adds useful Apple Intelligence tools to the Notes app
Apple is gradually rolling out its new AI-powered features, branded as Apple Intelligence, across its software. Recently, iOS 18.1 was released, delivering the initial set of these features to some users – for example, those with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. Now, the iOS 18.2 beta is available to developers, offering a preview of the upcoming wave of AI advancements.
A new report reveals that the Notes app will get some useful AI features with iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2. Wondering when? The update is expected to roll out in early December.
Once you update, you'll notice a new Compose button at the bottom of the Notes writing tools panel. This feature is powered by ChatGPT, for which you will actually be able to set up a paid subscription directly within iOS 18.2.
Another handy addition is the "Describe your change" feature, which lets you give specific instructions for rewrites. Currently, in iOS 18.1, rewrites are limited to preset styles like "Friendly" and "Professional," or a basic "Rewrite" option. With iOS 18.2, you can specify exactly how you'd like Apple Intelligence to rephrase your note, and it will adjust to your input.
The image will be added directly to your note and can be resized to fit. Not satisfied with the initial result? No problem – Apple Intelligence will keep generating new images until you find one that works.
Speaking of creating images, with iPadOS 18.2, Apple is bringing a new tool called Image Wand, designed to boost your creative possibilities on iPads. Image Wand has two main features: it can transform Apple Pencil sketches into polished illustrations, and it can generate original images based on the context of your notes.
Image Wand can transform your quick doodles – whether drawn with an Apple Pencil or your finger – into high-quality, AI-generated artwork. If you're not confident in your drawing skills, you can still use Image Wand. It can analyze the text around your sketch and generate an image that fits the context of your note, even without a starting sketch.
In my opinion, these upgrades to the Notes app could be really useful – especially if you're a regular Notes user. I've been looking forward to trying these AI features ever since Apple previewed them this summer, and it's great that they're finally rolling out next month. More Apple Intelligence features are expected to come out in phases throughout next year.
