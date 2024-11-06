iOS 18.2 adds useful Apple Intelligence tools to the Notes app

iOS 18

Image Wand can transform your quick doodles – whether drawn with an Apple Pencil or your finger – into high-quality, AI-generated artwork. If you're not confident in your drawing skills, you can still use Image Wand. It can analyze the text around your sketch and generate an image that fits the context of your note, even without a starting sketch.



In my opinion, these upgrades to the Notes app could be really useful – especially if you're a regular Notes user. I've been looking forward to trying these AI features ever since Apple previewed them this summer, and it's great that they're finally rolling out next month. More Apple Intelligence features are expected to come out in phases throughout next year.

Another handy addition is the "Describe your change" feature, which lets you give specific instructions for rewrites. Currently, in.1, rewrites are limited to preset styles like "Friendly" and "Professional," or a basic "Rewrite" option. With.2, you can specify exactly how you'd liketo rephrase your note, and it will adjust to your input.In.2, a new "Create image" option appears in the copy/paste menu when you select text. This feature lets you highlight any text in your note, tap "Create image," and then letgenerate a unique image to match your words.The image will be added directly to your note and can be resized to fit. Not satisfied with the initial result? No problem –will keep generating new images until you find one that works.Speaking of creating images, with iPadOS 18.2, Apple is bringing a new tool called Image Wand, designed to boost your creative possibilities on iPads. Image Wand has two main features: it can transform Apple Pencil sketches into polished illustrations, and it can generate original images based on the context of your notes.