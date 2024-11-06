Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

iOS 18.2 adds useful Apple Intelligence tools to the Notes app

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Apps
A close-up image of an iPhone screen displaying the Notes app icon.
Apple is gradually rolling out its new AI-powered features, branded as Apple Intelligence, across its software. Recently, iOS 18.1 was released, delivering the initial set of these features to some users – for example, those with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. Now, the iOS 18.2 beta is available to developers, offering a preview of the upcoming wave of AI advancements.

Apple's Notes app is about to get AI-powered writing and image generation tools


A new report reveals that the Notes app will get some useful AI features with iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2. Wondering when? The update is expected to roll out in early December.

Now, to begin with, the AI writing tools from iOS 18.1 are getting two major upgrades in iOS 18.2, tailored especially for Notes users. With iOS 18.2, you'll be able to have AI generate original text from a prompt, and you can request rewrites with specific instructions.

Once you update, you'll notice a new Compose button at the bottom of the Notes writing tools panel. This feature is powered by ChatGPT, for which you will actually be able to set up a paid subscription directly within iOS 18.2.



Another handy addition is the "Describe your change" feature, which lets you give specific instructions for rewrites. Currently, in iOS 18.1, rewrites are limited to preset styles like "Friendly" and "Professional," or a basic "Rewrite" option. With iOS 18.2, you can specify exactly how you'd like Apple Intelligence to rephrase your note, and it will adjust to your input.

In iOS 18.2, a new "Create image" option appears in the copy/paste menu when you select text. This feature lets you highlight any text in your note, tap "Create image," and then let Apple Intelligence generate a unique image to match your words.

The image will be added directly to your note and can be resized to fit. Not satisfied with the initial result? No problem – Apple Intelligence will keep generating new images until you find one that works.

Recommended Stories
Speaking of creating images, with iPadOS 18.2, Apple is bringing a new tool called Image Wand, designed to boost your creative possibilities on iPads. Image Wand has two main features: it can transform Apple Pencil sketches into polished illustrations, and it can generate original images based on the context of your notes.

 

Image Wand can transform your quick doodles – whether drawn with an Apple Pencil or your finger – into high-quality, AI-generated artwork. If you're not confident in your drawing skills, you can still use Image Wand. It can analyze the text around your sketch and generate an image that fits the context of your note, even without a starting sketch.

In my opinion, these upgrades to the Notes app could be really useful – especially if you're a regular Notes user. I've been looking forward to trying these AI features ever since Apple previewed them this summer, and it's great that they're finally rolling out next month. More Apple Intelligence features are expected to come out in phases throughout next year.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change
Verizon AutoPay discount is just a measly $2.5 for customers on old plans now
Verizon AutoPay discount is just a measly $2.5 for customers on old plans now

Latest News

The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless