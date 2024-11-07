iOS 18.2 to bring a Live Activity option for Safari downloads
Apple's Live Activities have gotten some attention recently with some very nice updates, with Apple News getting the ability to track election results. Now, a new Safari Live Activity has been discovered in iOS 18.2 beta. It will allow you to track a file's download progress simply and easily from your Lock Screen.
The feature was first spotted by Rishi Agrawal on X. It's a pretty straightforward feature: when you start a download in Safari, iOS 18.2 will automatically start a Live Activity, showing you the download process. You can see the progress from the Dynamic Island and your iPhone's Lock Screen.
But that's not all. In the latest iOS 18.2 Beta, Apple has tweaked Vehicle Motion Cues so that it can use the Dynamic Island when triggered on an over, instead of using a popup window.
Right now, iOS 18.2 is in its second developer beta, and is expected to be released to the public sometime in December. Just last week, Apple released iOS 18.1 to the public.
Earlier, iOS 18.2 was also discovered to bring an option to upgrade to ChatGPT Plus, useful Apple Intelligence features in Notes, and may also get the ability to show you how much time is left for your iPhone to fully charge.
Live Activities debuted two years ago, but only recently have started to become super useful. Apple is also working on making the feature even better. Now, a new discovery shows that a new Live Activity feature is coming to Safari in iOS 18.2.
The feature was first spotted by Rishi Agrawal on X. It's a pretty straightforward feature: when you start a download in Safari, iOS 18.2 will automatically start a Live Activity, showing you the download process. You can see the progress from the Dynamic Island and your iPhone's Lock Screen.
This is especially handy if you're downloading something big, or your internet is somewhat slow. You can glance at how the download is going easily thanks to this feature.
Image Credit - 9to5Mac
But that's not all. In the latest iOS 18.2 Beta, Apple has tweaked Vehicle Motion Cues so that it can use the Dynamic Island when triggered on an over, instead of using a popup window.
Right now, iOS 18.2 is in its second developer beta, and is expected to be released to the public sometime in December. Just last week, Apple released iOS 18.1 to the public.
I am a big fan of Live Activities and I think the more Apple is working on them and adding more stuff they can display, the better it becomes. Live Activities were initially reserved for sports, but now have become even more useful for our daily lives, and I appreciate it.
Earlier, iOS 18.2 was also discovered to bring an option to upgrade to ChatGPT Plus, useful Apple Intelligence features in Notes, and may also get the ability to show you how much time is left for your iPhone to fully charge.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: