iOS 18.2 beta shows Apple removed sketch style from Image Playground
When Apple first introduced Image Playground in June as part of its Apple Intelligence features, it promised three styles: animation, illustration, and sketch. However, in the current betas of iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2, the tool only offers two styles for now.
A new report highlights that in the latest beta version, Apple has trimmed down the Image Playground styles to just animation and illustration, leaving out the sketch option. The sketch style has also been removed from the app description altogether.
Along with Image Playground for iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro users, iOS 18.2 will introduce some handy Apple Intelligence tools to the Notes app. It also adds a new battery feature to help you plan your next charge, plus a Live Activity option for Safari downloads.
Even though Apple updated the style section of the Image Playground app description, a mention of three style options still appears at the top. Sketch is also still listed on Apple's website under its Apple Intelligence features, but it's likely those references will be removed soon.
As you can see in the image above, in the description in App Store, Image Playground still promises "fun images in three unique styles." | Screenshot by PhoneArena
It's unclear why Apple chose to remove the sketch option from Image Playground or if it plans to add a sketch or maybe even other styles in the future. The stable updates for iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 are expected to roll out in early December.
Now, while some might be bummed about sketch being dropped, Image Playground is still a fun tool to have on your iPhone — though I think it's definitely not a must-have. Still, it could be a good time if you're looking for something a little creative to mess around with. If you want to find out more the new app, feel free to check out our hands-on with Apple’s Image Playground.
