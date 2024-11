iOS 18.2 beta shows Apple removed sketch style from Image Playground

Apple Intelligence





When Apple first introduced Image Playground in June as part of its Apple Intelligence features, it promised three styles: animation, illustration, and sketch. However, in the current betas of iOS 18 .2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2, the tool only offers two styles for now. A new report highlights that in the latest beta version, Apple has trimmed down the Image Playground styles to just animation and illustration, leaving out the sketch option. The sketch style has also been removed from the app description altogether.Even though Apple updated the style section of the Image Playground app description , a mention of three style options still appears at the top. Sketch is also still listed on Apple's website under itsfeatures, but it's likely those references will be removed soon.