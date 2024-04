Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch screen. The non-Pro iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will continue to sport 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays respectively. So this year, for the first time, the iPhone Plus model will have a smaller screen than the one used on the iPhone Pro Max model.

But more changes are coming. According to a tweet from accurate leaker Ross Young , CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Apple is planning to reduce the size of the iPhone 17 Plus. While he didn't give a precise screen size for the iPhone 17 Plus, he did say that it will "sit in between" the size of the iPhone 17/iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.





Despite having both a large battery and a large display, demand for the iPhone 14 Plus was weaker than expected. Early data seemed to indicate that the iPhone 15 Plus was doing better than its predecessor, but Apple might still feel the need to further differentiate the iPhone 17 Plus from the iPhone 17 Pro Max.



Current differences between the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max include:





Different application processors (4nm A16 Bionic on 15 Plus, 3nm A17 Pro on 15 Pro Max).

60Hz Refresh rate on 15 Plus, variable refresh rate up to 120Hz on 15 Pro Max.

No Telescopic camera on 15 Plus, Tetraprism periscope camera on 15 Pro Max delivering up to 5x optical zoom.

6GB of LPDDR5 RAM on 15 Plus, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM on 15 Pro Max.

128GB minimum storage with 512GB maximum storage on 15 Plus, 256GB minimum storage with 1TB maximum storage on 15 Pro Max.