Apple Watch quietly unlocks powerful health feature in more countries
A major Apple Watch health feature is now rolling out Down Under – and it could be one of the most impactful updates yet.
Apple's health-focused features are now expanding with the rollout of sleep apnea detection on Apple Watch to Australian users.
A new watchOS update is bringing the feature to users in Australia. Sleep apnea detection is a data-driven respiratory monitoring feature, and is available for the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
This new feature joins a growing suite of health tools on Apple Watch that are already available in over 150 countries and regions: the US, EU, and Japan.
Sleep apnea detection. | Image Credit - Apple
I personally think that adding sleep apnea detection to the Apple Watch is a really meaningful upgrade. It's impressive how far wearables have come: from counting steps to now potentially flagging serious sleep conditions. I love seeing tech being used in ways that support long-term health, not just fitness tracking.
Meanwhile, Samsung has also just introduced its next-gen health-focused wearables. All of this shows there's a momentum in the $70 billion global wearable health market. Recently, Apple also introduced its "Beyond Sensor" initiative and the Wearable Behavior Model (WBM), which uses AI to extract insights about behavioral data, aiming to detect health conditions.
