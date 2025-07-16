Windows 11 is getting a smarter way to save battery – and you might not even notice it
Microsoft is quietly working on a new way to stretch your laptop's battery life – without the usual trade-offs.
Microsoft has made several changes over the years to address the usual shorter battery life of Windows laptops when compared to MacBooks. Now, a new trick to improve the battery life of your laptop is being tested by Microsoft.
The new feature is currently in testing for Windows 11 devices, and it's called Adaptive Battery Saver Mode. It's not like the usual Energy Saver mode, which only activates once the battery drops below a specific level.
The feature is an opt-in feature, so it's not on by default, and on top of that, it works without changing the display brightness, which is pretty cool, if I may add.
Currently, the regular Battery Saver mode lowers the screen brightness by 30%. It also disables transparency effects, stops programs that may be running in the background, and even pauses certain data sync tasks, including OneDrive, OneNote, and Phone Link.
Basically, when this feature is on, you notice a sudden change in how your laptop behaves. However, Adaptive Battery Saver Mode is different.
Currently, the feature is under testing in Windows 11's Canary Channel (build number 27898). If you want to test this feature, you should opt into this channel.
Of course, when the testing is completed, all the bugs are ironed out and Microsoft finds the performance of the feature satisfactory, it should roll out to devices running Windows 11. This may also include portable consoles alongside laptops and even tablets (running Windows 11).
I personally think this is a great step in the right direction. Battery life has always been one of the weak spots for Windows laptops, so it's nice to see Microsoft trying something smarter instead of just dimming the screen or cutting off apps.
I like that Adaptive Battery Saver Mode works quietly in the background and adjusts based on how you're using your device, without getting in the way. If it really helps extend battery life without making things look or feel slower, I'd definitely give it a try when it's fully released.
Currently, MacBooks usually perform better in battery life than Windows 11 laptops. | Image Credit - Apple
