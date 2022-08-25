Apple's OG AirPods Pro are on sale at their lowest price in forever (brand-new)





The OG AirPods Pro are also still pretty popular around the world, at least based on a sales report from the year's first quarter , and at the right price, we can definitely understand why you'd want to secure these bad boys today rather than wait for a sequel rumored at one point to start at no less than 300 bucks.





Normally available for $250, the 2019-released noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are currently down to as little as $159.99 at Adorama, which... might just qualify as the "right" price mentioned above to snub the impending AirPods Pro 2.





To our knowledge, this is in fact the lowest ever price registered by the first-gen AirPods Pro in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition at a major US retailer, tied with what the likes of Amazon were charging all the way back in November 2021 for Cyber Monday with a fancy MagSafe charging case included.





This time around, you'll have to settle for a good old fashioned non-MagSafe wireless charging case to maximize your savings, which shouldn't prove such a major inconvenience for "professional" bargain hunters.





After all, these puppies are among the overall best wireless earbuds money can buy even three years following their original release regardless of the kind of case you get in your retail box. The active noise cancellation, audio performance, and connectivity remain as hard to beat as ever, even though the battery life could be better and the design is certainly not to everyone's taste. Then again, what is?



