Early Black Friday 2022 deal makes Apple's Beats Studio Buds cheaper than ever

Early Black Friday 2022 deal makes Apple's Beats Studio Buds cheaper than ever
It's only (early) October, which means that the year's biggest shopping day(s) are technically still many weeks away, but believe it or not, Target's Black Friday 2022 festivities have already kicked off with no less than 72 hours of special pre-holiday offers on hundreds of popular tech products (and more) available exclusively online.

Unlike Amazon's upcoming Prime Early Access Sale, this three-day early Black Friday event is in no way restricted just to certain customers, requiring no membership or adherence to any kind of special conditions.

Beats Studio Buds

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Sunset Pink
$60 off (40%)
$89 99
$149 99
Buy at Target

One of the most interesting items currently marked down for everyone is undoubtedly Apple's own budget-friendly Beats Studio Buds alternative to the industry-leading AirPods family. These noise-cancelling bad boys can successfully replace the AirPods Pro and even the hot new AirPods Pro 2... if you don't care about some of the most advanced true wireless earbuds technologies out there, and for a limited time, you can get them at a measly $89.99.

Discounted from a list price of $149.99, this represents (at least to our knowledge) the lowest point ever hit by the Studio Buds in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition. Unfortunately for fans of choice in general and chromatic diversity in particular, the record high $60 discount only applies to one color... that may not be to everyone's liking.

We're specifically talking about an undeniably eye-catching Sunset Pink hue that just so happens to be exclusively available at Target. All the other versions are priced at the same old 150 bucks a pair at virtually all major US retailers at the time of this writing, even though similar discounts are to be expected across the board in the relatively near future.

For now, if you like to stand out at the gym, on the street, or even in the office, the pink-coated Beats Studio Buds are definitely the way to go, packing quite a bit of punch for their lower than ever price with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, a handy Transparency mode, a stellar battery life of up to 8 hours of uninterrupted listening time (24 with the "pocket-sized" charging case also taken into account), IPX4 water resistance, and Class 1 Bluetooth support.
