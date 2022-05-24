 It's 2022, and Apple Music is only now linking to Waze (on iPhones) - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

It's 2022, and Apple Music is only now linking to Waze (on iPhones)

Apple Apps Google Music
It's 2022, and Apple Music is only now linking to Waze (on iPhones)
It's hard to even fathom such a thing in this day and age, but the world's most popular turn-by-turn mobile navigation service and the second most used music streaming platform out there were not interconnected... until today.

Fortunately, Google and Apple have joined forces at long last to bring the latter company's Spotify-rivaling service to the former's 2013-acquired Waze app. 

That's right, hardcore Wazers, it's now officially even easier to enjoy a distraction-free ride while listening to your favorite tunes behind the wheel (or on the backseat). All your Apple Music content, curated playlists and radio stations included, can be accessed directly from the Waze Audio Player starting today, bringing the platform on par with... almost all its small and big competitors around the world.

We're not just talking Spotify here, mind you, but also YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, iHeartRadio, and Tidal (to name a few), all of which have been "seamlessly" integrated with Waze for at least a couple of years now. 

Spotify, for one, has supported this pretty basic feature ever since 2017, but of course, it's better for Apple Music to join the party late than never.

All you need to do to access Apple Music straight from the Waze app is to hit the rather self-explanatory button below the microphone option to the right of your screen, select the service, connect to it, and everything should run smoothly without you pausing, stopping, or interrupting your navigation in any way.

Unfortunately, Waze and Apple Music seem to be linked only for iPhone owners for the time being, although Android users are likely to follow suit... sooner or later.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 NFC box leaks revealing specs UPDATE: Mi Band 7 now official!
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 NFC box leaks revealing specs UPDATE: Mi Band 7 now official!
The Pixel 7: all stars align for Google as it can finally take on iPhones and Galaxies
The Pixel 7: all stars align for Google as it can finally take on iPhones and Galaxies
Two hot new Apple Watch Pride Edition bands go on sale ahead of 2022 Pride Month
Two hot new Apple Watch Pride Edition bands go on sale ahead of 2022 Pride Month
Russia invading Ukraine slashed smartphone shipments in Europe, but Apple still managed to grow
Russia invading Ukraine slashed smartphone shipments in Europe, but Apple still managed to grow
F1 champion went on a high-speed scooter chase to track down thieves using Find My
F1 champion went on a high-speed scooter chase to track down thieves using Find My
Garmin Forerunner 955 leaks in full, US price might be a pleasant surprise
Garmin Forerunner 955 leaks in full, US price might be a pleasant surprise

Popular stories

iPhone 14 to be iPhone 13S: Steve Jobs’ masterpiece reaches peak, but Apple makes the Max out of it
iPhone 14 to be iPhone 13S: Steve Jobs’ masterpiece reaches peak, but Apple makes the Max out of it
Delete these Android apps before they steal your Facebook password and crypto
Delete these Android apps before they steal your Facebook password and crypto
A powered-off iPhone is hacker's gold, research shows
A powered-off iPhone is hacker's gold, research shows
Disney World guest loses Apple Watch on ride leading to $40K in fraudulent credit card charges
Disney World guest loses Apple Watch on ride leading to $40K in fraudulent credit card charges
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra irresistible with huge discount AND killer freebie
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra irresistible with huge discount AND killer freebie
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with huge trade-in discount for the best Android phones
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with huge trade-in discount for the best Android phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless