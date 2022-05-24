It's 2022, and Apple Music is only now linking to Waze (on iPhones)





Fortunately, Google and Apple have joined forces at long last to bring the latter company's Spotify-rivaling service to the former's 2013-acquired Waze app.





That's right, hardcore Wazers, it's now officially even easier to enjoy a distraction-free ride while listening to your favorite tunes behind the wheel (or on the backseat). All your Apple Music content, curated playlists and radio stations included, can be accessed directly from the Waze Audio Player starting today, bringing the platform on par with... almost all its small and big competitors around the world.





We're not just talking Spotify here, mind you, but also YouTube Music Amazon Music , Deezer, iHeartRadio, and Tidal (to name a few), all of which have been "seamlessly" integrated with Waze for at least a couple of years now.









All you need to do to access Apple Music straight from the Waze app is to hit the rather self-explanatory button below the microphone option to the right of your screen, select the service, connect to it, and everything should run smoothly without you pausing, stopping, or interrupting your navigation in any way.





Unfortunately, Waze and Apple Music seem to be linked only for iPhone owners for the time being, although Android users are likely to follow suit... sooner or later.





It's hard to even fathom such a thing in this day and age, but the world's most popular turn-by-turn mobile navigation service and the second most used music streaming platform out there were not interconnected... until today.