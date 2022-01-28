Apple Music trolls Spotify after Neil Young's desertion

Apple Music has been noticed to be quite openly mocking Spotify this week, by deliberately promoting Neil Young music and albums, sending out push notifications, and bending over backwards for the Canadian artist's fans—immediately after he pulled his work from Spotify.





Neil adamantly declared that "[Spotify] can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” before dropping Spotify. With The Joe Rogan Experience being the biggest podcast in the world, Spotify has seemed rather reluctant to remove it, so Neil ended up taking all his music off the Spotify platform instead.



Rolling Stones A report byreveals a since-deleted letter which Neil Young had written to his record label and management team, instructing them to cut all ties with Spotify.

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” wrote Young. “Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule.”

And Apple Music, which has long been in neck-to-neck competition with Spotify, hasn't missed this opportune chance to rub its victory in Spotify's face. Not only is the platform currently openly promoting Neil's music, but it has been posting Tweets, and even delivering push notifications to users, in which it calls itself "The Home of Neil Young."





The Verge, Needless to say, as noted byApple Music has been anything but subtle about it—going as far as creating a "We Love Neil" category right at the front of its browsing section.

Spotify had recently come under fire from all sides for continuing to host Joe Rogan's podcast, after some of his aired episodes around the pandemic went against the grain of mainstream media.