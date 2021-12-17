Waze users to get major feature thanks to Volkswagen partnership

This is an incredibly exciting moment for Waze as Volkswagen brings electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to our map for the first time ahead of a very busy holiday travel period. Volkswagen is helping to shape what EV looks like on the Waze map and we're looking forward to highlighting the breadth of EV stations available across the US, especially as more automotive brands move towards an electric future

