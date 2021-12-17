Waze users to get major feature thanks to Volkswagen partnership

Waze
has just announced it has teamed up with Volkswagen to bring its users an important feature for the first time ever. The two companies are launching a new campaign that will allow Waze users to view EV charging stations on the map, something that will be very useful for users driving electric vehicles.
Starting today, drivers using Waze can search for EV charging stations
along their route cross the US, thus reducing travel related stress while driving this holiday season.
“This is an incredibly exciting moment for Waze as Volkswagen brings electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to our map for the first time ahead of a very busy holiday travel period. Volkswagen is helping to shape what EV looks like on the Waze map and we're looking forward to highlighting the breadth of EV stations available across the US, especially as more automotive brands move towards an electric future
,” said Jeffrey Kohl, Head of Industry, Waze.
But wait, there’s more! Waze revealed that as part of the launch, its users will be able to change their car icon to Volkswagen’s ID.4 EV, electric SUV and winner of the 2021 World Car of the Year.