Accessories iOS Apple Apps Deals Music Audio

New Apple Music subscribers get six months free with select AirPods and Beats products

Adrian Diaconescu
By
New Apple Music subscribers get six months free with select AirPods and Beats products
While Apple Music is perhaps not growing at a fast enough pace to overtake Spotify in terms of global subscribers anytime soon, the Cupertino-based tech giant is definitely shining in the AirPods-dominated true wireless earbuds market, easily keeping everyone from Samsung to Sony, Amazon, OnePlus, Jabra, and so on and so forth at bay.

The opportunity to leverage the incredible popularity of the AirPods and AirPods Pro to boost the number of Apple Music users is almost too obvious, and unsurprisingly, the company aims to seize that opportunity in a refreshingly simple and straightforward way.

Those of you who haven't tried the music streaming service yet can now do so without paying a dime the entire first six months on the platform. You don't even need to make a new purchase, as existing owners of select AirPods and Beats products are also eligible for this sweet promotion sans jumping through too many hoops.

All you have to do is ensure that your iPhone or iPad is running iOS 15 (or "later") and redeem the special offer within 90 days of first connecting your "eligible audio device" to said iPhone or iPad after September 20.

The list of qualifying audio devices includes everything from the current-gen AirPods (with a wired or wireless charging case) to the AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and Solo Pro but not the OG non-Pro AirPods, Beats Solo3 Wireless, Studio3 Wireless, EP, or Flex.

Naturally, the hot new deal applies to individual subscriptions only and it can't be combined with Apple One or any other Apple Music free trials or offers. After six months, you'll be automatically charged $9.99 a month if you don't cancel your service, which can be done well in advance of the promo's expiration date without impacting your savings in any way.

Keep in mind that existing and returning subscribers are not allowed to score this very cool freebie, which is also limited to one per "eligible device."

