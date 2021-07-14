Apple now offers a four-month free Apple Music trial for US military and veterans

Apple now offers a four-month free Apple Music trial for US military and veterans0
US military and veterans can benefit from a four-month free trial of Apple Music
This offer is valid if you've never subscribed to Apple Music before. In order for users from the US military to benefit from the offer, they need to visit the page for redeeming the special Apple Music offer.
On the page, mentioned above, you need to sign in with an ID.me account if your a part of the US military or a veteran and the offer can be yours. Keep in mind that after the trial period ends, the Apple Music subscription will renew at its standard subscription rate of $9.99 a month. In case you don't want to be charged, you need to cancel the service before the trial expires, and more specifically, 24 hours before its end.
This normally works so effectively because of the clever software that Dolby Atmos uses. It's known as "virtual surround sound". If you're interested in the Spatial Audio feature, you can also read our detailed explanation of Spatial Audio and our impressions on it.